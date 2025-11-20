Severe groundwater contamination has been detected in parts of Kogi, Lagos and Kebbi states, with the federal government warning that thousands of residents may already be exposed to toxic chemicals and disease-causing microbes.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA), in a new water quality and flood-impact assessment, reported that Kogi State recorded some of the most hazardous pollutant levels, particularly in the Lokoja Local Government Area.

The Director-General of NiHSA, Umar Mohammed, disclosed this during a press conference held at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed said samples collected from wells and boreholes in affected communities contained unsafe concentrations of lead, cadmium, nitrite, fluoride, and multiple pathogenic microorganisms.

Kogi contamination among the most severe

According to the report, groundwater in Lokoja LGA exhibited excessive lead levels, ranging from 0.56 to 12.0 mg/L, which is far above the safe limits. Tests also confirmed the presence of E. coli, Streptococcus, and Salmonella, indicating faecal contamination and a high risk of waterborne disease outbreaks.

“These pollutants, driven by sewage infiltration, waste leaching and corrosion of old pipelines, pose serious health risks,” Mr Mohammed said. “Lead exposure can cause neurological damage, while cadmium affects the kidneys. Nitrites can trigger blue-baby syndrome, and high fluoride causes bone and dental deformities.”

He added that damaged drainage systems and the infiltration of floodwaters—particularly affecting riverine communities in Kogi—have intensified the contamination.

Lagos, Kebbi also affected

In Lagos, unsafe pollutant levels were detected in parts of Ikeja and Ikoyi, with samples showing heavy chemical and microbial contamination.

Kebbi recorded similarly troubling results, especially in Argungu LGA, where groundwater contained extremely high arsenic levels (0.75–4 mg/L) and heavy microbial presence. Prolonged exposure, the agency warned, could lead to arsenicosis, liver damage and severe intestinal infections.

‘Stop using well and borehole water’

A water engineer, Mathew Ajisafe, urged residents of the affected areas to immediately avoid drinking from wells and boreholes, warning that prolonged exposure could have long-term health consequences.

He advised state governments to urgently begin supplying treated water through state water boards while remediation efforts are put in place.

NiHSA has called for coordinated federal–state action, improved public sensitisation, and urgent deployment of safe water alternatives for residents.