Some parts of Imo State were plunged into darkness on Monday, following the withdrawal of services by electricity workers in the south-eastern state.

The withdrawal of services by the electricity workers followed an allegation that some armed police operatives had invaded the Egbu 132/33kV Transmission Substation in Owerri, the state capital, on Saturday.

Transpower Electricity Distribution Company (TCN), the DisCo serving the area, has confirmed that the police operation directly led to the statewide blackout.

In a statement on Sunday, Acting General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees, Dominic Igwebike, claimed that heavily armed police officers stormed the substation, assaulted workers, and forced operational staff at gunpoint to open breakers, effectively shutting down the power supply across the state.

Mr Igwebuike alleged that the officers vandalised “critical control equipment, destroyed staff property”, including mobile phones and laptops, and even disabled CCTV cameras before whisking some workers away to an undisclosed location.

The general secretary of the workers’ union consequently ordered all electricity personnel in Imo State to withdraw their services, citing serious threats to the safety of workers.

He said the union insisted it would not allow its members to return to duty until there is a firm guarantee of protection from the TCN, the Federal Ministry of Power, and the Inspector General of Police.

Mr Igwebuike said the union has demanded the immediate release of all detained workers, compensation for damaged property, and medical attention for injured staff.

He said the union warned that unless these conditions are met promptly, it may extend the shutdown beyond Imo State and mobilise workers across the country.

The residents and businesses in the affected area are grappling with the impact of the prolonged power outage in the state.

‘No abductions’

However, the police in Imo State have denied allegations of abduction or assault by their personnel against the electricity workers in the state.

The police spokesperson in the, Henry Okoye, said in a statement on Sunday that preliminary findings showed no electricity worker was arrested, detained or coerced to disconnect any equipment.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said what happened was an “operational misunderstanding” between two electricity companies – Enugu Electricity Distribution Company and the Orashi Electricity Distribution Company.

“In synergy with the Imo State Government, the (Police) Command remains fully committed to ensuring that TCN/National Integrated Power Transmission Company operators and all electricity personnel carry out their duties safely, professionally, and without intimidation,” he said.

The spokesperson assured the residents of Imo State that the police authorities in the state had launched an investigation into the incident.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Imo would be thrown into darkness over a feud between electricity workers and/or government officials.

In 2023 for instance, the declaration of a strike in the state by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress to protest the assault on the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, forced Imo into a two-week blackout.