Emadeb Petroleum Exploration & Production Company Limited (Emadeb E&P) said it has commenced commercial production from Ibom Field Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL 236).

The company in a statement on Sunday said the first production was achieved in October following sustained investment, technical rigour and collaborative effort.

This achievement, according to the company, underscores its emergence as a fully integrated energy player and highlights the pivotal role of indigenous operators in advancing Nigeria’s energy security and economic diversification.

“It also aligns with the federal government of Nigeria’s vision and aspiration to increase the nation’s crude oil production,” the statement said.

Located approximately 30 kilometres offshore, Ibom Field was originally discovered in 1979. The field boasts a significant volume of 103 million barrels of oil.

Since its acquisition in the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, Emadeb E&P said it has invested over $100 million in a phased field development programme.

In November 2024, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) approved the Ibom Field Development Plan (FDP).

In its statement, Emadeb E&P said key technical milestones include successful drilling and completion of the Ibom-03 well in September 2023.

“Integration of a Mobile Producing Offshore Unit (MOPU) completed in June 2025. Commissioning of the Ibom Field Mooring System in September 2025,” it said.

Adebowale Olujimi, Chief Executive Officer, Emadeb E&P said:“This milestone reflects our deep commitment to unlocking Nigeria’s hydrocarbon potential through homegrown expertise, strong partnerships, and disciplined investment.

“We are proud to contribute to Nigeria’s energy goals, foster local content, create jobs, and deliver sustainable value.”

Emadeb E&P said it is now preparing for Phase 2 development to drill two additional wells that will triple production by Q4 2026.

“The company remains focused on operational excellence, environmental stewardship, safety, and community engagement.

“The Ibom Field development showcases effective collaboration between the private sector and government institutions and stands as a model for marginal field commercialisation and indigenous capacity development in the upstream sector,” it said.