The Nigerian Army has confirmed that four security personnel—two soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF)—were killed in an ambush by terrorists around Wajiroko in Azir Multe, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a social media statement issued on Saturday, army spokesperson Appolonia Anele, a lieutenant colonel, said the troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade, led by the brigade commander, M Uba, came under “sudden and heavy insurgents fire” while returning from a routine patrol around the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the attack on the troops, citing a HumAngle report which said soldiers and CJTF operatives were killed by fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), while the brigade commander was reportedly kidnapped.

According to the army statement, the troops “courageously fought through the insurgents ambush with superior fire power,” forcing the attackers to withdraw in disarray.

The army added that the terrorists abandoned their mission as a result of the troops’ response.

While confirming the loss of two soldiers and two CJTF members “who paid the supreme price,” the army commiserated with the families and associates of the deceased and praised their “heroic sacrifice to the nation.”

The army also said the brigade commander was not abducted during the attack and that no general was kidnapped by the terrorists.

According to the statement, the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, a lieutenant general, saluted the “uncommon bravery, resilience and sacrifice” of the troops, noting that their commitment in one of the country’s most dangerous conflict theatres underscores the daily sacrifices made to keep Nigeria safe.

‘Brigade commander went missing for hours’

In a subsequent report before the military statement, HumAngle reported that the brigade commander went missing for hours before returning to base on foot “in what is being described as an escape from the attackers.”

The newspaper also reported that two soldiers and two CJTF members were killed during a gunfight between the troops and the ISWAP terrorists.

The troops’ convoy consisting of two Hilux vehicles, two armoured personnel carriers and several motorcycle was attacked along Biu road after it departed the garrison town around 2 p.m.

ISWAP is one of the terror groups operating in Nigeria where terrorists have killed tens of thousands of people since 2009.