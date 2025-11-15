For the second time this week, indigenous people of the Amazon disrupted proceedings at the ongoing global climate summit (COP30) in Belém, Brazil on Friday, blocking the main entrance to the venue.

The blockade left delegates stranded outside, forcing organisers to divert foot traffic to side gates.

“There is no danger. However, please use the side entrance to the COP if you have a valid badge (the same exit you have been using to leave the Blue Zone each evening),” a notice from the United Nations Climate Change office to participants read.

What began this morning as a quiet assembly of indigenous people quickly grew into a full blockade.

With voices and banners stretching across the walkway, the protesters demanded stronger measures to protect the Amazon.

They urged the Brazilian government to curb logging and mining in the Amazon and halt projects they say threaten local communities.

They also called for the withdrawal of a license recently granted to state-owned oil company Petrobras for exploration around the Amazon River.

After disrupting proceedings for several hours, the protesters vacated the entrance following the intervention of the COP President Andre Correa do Lago, who spent over an hour interacting and trying to pacify them.

The entrance has now been reopened, with security trying to manage the long queue of people waiting to get in.

Friday’s protest comes barely three days after Indigenous activists and environmental campaigners stormed the venue, clashing with security officials, two of whom were reportedly injured.

Authorities evacuated participants from the premises after the confrontation. Brazilian authorities said an investigation had been launched into the incident.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell described the incident as a serious breach of the established security framework and tasked the Brazilian hosts to improve security measures at the conference.

Mr Stiell also raised concerns about “malfunctioning air conditioning and rainwater from heavy Amazon downpours seeping into lighting fixtures.”

Later at a press briefing, COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago said the issues had been resolved, including the installation of additional air conditioners.

He, however, noted that the responsibility for safeguarding the conference premises was solely that of the UN.

This week, delegates from across the world arrived in Belem, Brazil, for the 30th session of the UN climate summit to decide on solutions to tackle the global climate crisis, present new national action plans (NDCs) and review the progress on the finance pledges made at the 29th session held in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2024.