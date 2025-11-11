The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for urgent and sustained action to strengthen diabetes prevention, early diagnosis, and long-term management across all age groups.

In a message to mark the 2025 World Diabetes Day, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi, warned that the continent is facing an unprecedented rise in diabetes.

Mr Janabi attributed the surge to changing lifestyles, rising rates of overweight and obesity, and limited access to preventive and primary health services.

He noted that diabetes spares no one, explaining that each stage of life presents unique challenges which require tailored responses.

The World Diabetes Day is marked on 14 November every year to raise awareness about diabetes, its impact on health, and the importance of prevention, early diagnosis, and effective management.

This year’s theme, “Diabetes Across Life Stages,” highlights the need for continuous care and support, from childhood through old age.

Diabetes cases projected to double by 2050

According to WHO, more than 24 million adults aged 20 to 79 currently live with diabetes in the African region.

That number is projected to rise to 60 million by 2050 if current trends continue. Nearly half of those affected are undiagnosed, placing them at greater risk of severe complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, blindness, nerve damage and premature death.

Mr Janabi cautioned that unless the trajectory is reversed, diabetes could overwhelm health systems, strain economies and erode hard-won development gains across the continent.

He called for resilient and well-resourced health systems capable of providing continuous care, from prevention and early detection to effective treatment and lifelong support.

Countries taking action

In 2024, African member states endorsed the Framework for the Implementation of the Global Diabetes Compact in Africa, reaffirming their commitment to equitable and comprehensive diabetes care.

Under this framework, countries such as Ghana and Uganda have begun integrating diabetes and cardiovascular disease services into primary healthcare.

WHO said it continues to support these national efforts through initiatives such as the WHO Package of Essential Noncommunicable Disease Interventions (WHO PEN) now operational in 31 countries, and PEN-Plus, active in 20 countries.

It said these programmes expand access to cost-effective, quality care for chronic diseases at the community level.

Mr Janabi emphasised that sustained financing, reliable supply chains and stronger referral and data systems are critical to maintaining progress and ensuring equitable access to care.

A window of prevention

The regional director noted that many diabetes cases can be prevented or delayed if detected early.

“We can prevent progression to full-blown diabetes, with vascular complications, if we detect it at the insulin-resistance stage. We have a window of up to 15 years to control diabetes,” he said.

He encouraged regular exercise, healthy eating and appropriate medication to slow disease progression and improve quality of life for people living with diabetes.

Mr Janabi said this year’s campaign focuses on empowering people with diabetes to live well at every stage of life.

For children, he said early diagnosis and consistent care enable healthy growth and learning.

“For women of reproductive age, effective management before and during pregnancy safeguards both mother and child,” he said.

“For working-age adults, accessible and affordable services support productivity and wellbeing, while for older people, compassionate care helps prevent complications and preserve independence.”

Shared responsibility

Mr Janabi urged governments, health workers, civil society and communities to work together to strengthen governance, increase financing for noncommunicable disease services, and integrate diabetes care into national health and primary care plans.

He also called for policies that promote nutritious diets, physical activity and reduced consumption of unhealthy foods.

“Above all, we must guarantee consistent access to affordable medicines such as insulin, essential technologies, mental health support, and the tools people need to manage their condition with dignity,” he said.

Concluding his message, Mr Janabi appealed for renewed commitment across all sectors saying;

“On this World Diabetes Day, let us reaffirm our determination to deliver effective care and lasting support at every stage of life, so that every person with diabetes can live a healthy, dignified and fulfilling life.”

Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the body either does not produce enough insulin or cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. When its function is impaired, glucose builds up in the blood, leading to serious health complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, blindness, and nerve damage.

There are two main types of diabetes: Type 1, which often develops early in life and requires daily insulin injections, and Type 2, which is more common and usually linked to lifestyle factors such as poor diet, physical inactivity, and obesity.

If left unmanaged, diabetes can lead to severe disability or premature death, but with early diagnosis, healthy living, and proper treatment, people with diabetes can live full and productive lives.