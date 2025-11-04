The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has launched a youth-driven campaign to tackle air pollution and promote environmental sustainability across the city.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, aims to empower secondary school and tertiary institution students to take the lead in protecting the environment for future generations.

The campaign will involve visits to schools and campuses across the FCT to educate students on environmental protection and the upcoming “Breathe Clean Air Abuja” project.

Declaring the campaign open in Abuja on Monday, the Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Adedolapo Fasawe, said the administration is collaborating with youth groups, including Rotaract Clubs in the FCT, to drive the message of clean air and climate responsibility.

Ms Fasawe said the secretariat recognised the critical role of young people as agents of change, especially on issues that affect the planet.

“That’s why we are partnering with the Education Secretariat and other stakeholders to ensure students are included in this important campaign,” she said.

She noted that the Secretariat is collaborating with the Rotaract Club of Abuja Maitama, Rotaract Club of Apo FCT, Rotaract Club of Abuja Wuse II, and other stakeholders to further expand the campaign’s reach and impact among young people.

Creative campaigns for clean energy adoption

The youth-focused drive will employ interactive and creative methods such as competitions, debates, poem recitations, talent hunts, social-media challenges, and the formation of environmental clubs to engage the youth.

The activities are designed to inspire environmental responsibility, promote behavioural change, and encourage innovation among students. Incentives and prizes will be awarded to outstanding participants to further motivate their involvement.

Ms Fasawe also said the rising awareness will focus on the “dangers of charcoal and firewood stoves, encouraging the switch to cleaner cooking methods using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and promoting habits that protect the environment from pollution and hazardous substances.”

The school campaign will also serve as an entry point to the “Breathe Clean Air Abuja” project, a flagship public-private partnership under the FCTA scheduled for launch on 13 November.

The project seeks to replace traditional firewood stoves with gas-powered alternatives, targeting over 5,000 households across the six area councils of the FCT, particularly in underserved communities.

Youth pledge support for behavioural change

Speaking on behalf of the youth, Daniella Olayinka, a Rotaractor and behavioural-change advocate who convened the initiative, reaffirmed their readiness to support the secretariat in spreading awareness and inspiring behavioural change across communities.

Ms Olayinka said, “We are focusing on areas such as tree planting, carpooling, switching to LPG, avoiding open burning of refuse, and promoting the use of eco-friendly products.”

The initiative’s theme: “Renewing Hope, One Household at a Time”, is said to reflect FCTA’s commitment to building a healthier, cleaner, and more sustainable Abuja led by young changemakers.