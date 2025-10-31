A Nigerian governor has urged the country’s judiciary to stand up for victims of injustice boldly.

“When these victims run to your new judicial altars in tears, do not fail them, for when you do, the villain is emboldened, innocence is lost and the seeds of treachery spread,” Governor Alex Otti of Abia State told judges and the judiciary workers in the state when he inaugurated a newly constructed court building in Umuene, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, 29 October.

Mr Otti’s administration constructed the new court building and similar ones across the state as part of the reform of the state’s judiciary.

Mr Otti, who said that the judiciary exists as a bulwark against tyranny, called for a collective effort to reclaim the Nigerian society from those whose actions assault decency, create disincentives to hard work and corrupt the moral ethos of communities.

“You will find this class of people everywhere and amongst all demographics. Unfortunately, many of them have accumulated sufficient resources to buy everyone who has a price tag.

“My joy is that we have in our judicial system, distinguished men and women who can neither be bought nor sold — not because they have it all — but for the simple reason that they understand the dangers of compromise.”

Mr Otti said “frontiers of injustice has multiplied” in a world that has changed drastically, and that this calls for a sharpened radar that can “pick out subtle signals that could undermine awareness and cause injury to the innocent, if not spotted.”

“Victims of the new social order are not just the materially-disadvantaged, thousands of unsuspecting men and women suffer grave injustice every now and again because someone took advantage of their faith in the good-nature of the human person to cheat, exploit and visit them with misery using the tools of technology, social influences and religious pretences,” he said.

“With the shift in the balance and structure of power especially in the last two decades following the geometric rise of technology-driven systems and their broad width of applications, it ultimately follows that our understanding of rights and privileges must also evolve to guide the way we appreciate the place of law and the reach of justice in the new order.

“The role of the judiciary in defending the rights of the common man has become even more central in a world of complexities because in addition to protecting the rights of the weak and vulnerable, it must also do more to protect all of society from the dangerous designs of institutions and individuals whose actions limit or take away the rights and privileges of others, including the right to life and pursuit of happiness.”

Mr Otti said his administration is constructing modern court buildings across the state because of its conviction that there can be no real development without unfettered access to justice for every member of society. He vowed to build a system that would deliver justice to the poor and injured promptly, without bias.

The governor thanked the Chief Judge of Abia State, Lilian Abai, and the state’s judiciary for their commitment to justice. He also thanked the state’s Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Ikechukwu Uwanna, SAN, for developing an excellent framework for the relationship between the Abia State executive and the judiciary.

He announced plans to construct multi-functional judicial complexes in Aba and Umuahia, each featuring 15 standard courtrooms, conference centres, and a 1,000-seater multi-purpose hall.

“May I pledge the continuing commitment and support of the executive branch of government to the success of the reform initiatives happening in the judiciary,” the governor stated.

What the chief judge said

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Chief Judge of Abia, Justice Abai, described reforms in the judiciary as a bold step towards strengthening justice delivery and restoring public confidence in the system.

Mrs Abai said that the edifice marked a historic milestone for the state’s judiciary and symbolised access to justice, hope, and institutional renewal.

She said that the complex had been equipped with modern technology to enhance judicial efficiency, reduce case backlogs, and bring justice closer to the people.

She said that the true value of any court lies not in its structure but in the integrity of those who serve within it.

Mrs Abai called on judicial officers to uphold the highest standards of ethics, pointing out that the progress of any nation depends on the strength of its justice system.

The chief judge further appealed for improved welfare of judicial staff, describing it as a necessity rather than a luxury.

Features of the new court building

The Attorney-General of Abia, Mr Uwanna, described the court as a modern, functional, and technologically advanced facility built to meet 21st-century judicial standards.

Mr Uwanna said that the edifice reflected the Abia State Government’s commitment to excellence and institutional transformation in Abia.

He said that the complex was designed and equipped with a functional courtroom, judge’s chambers, and a private changing room.

He further said that the facility contained offices for registrars and support staff, a lawyer’s robing room, and a correctional facility holding room for suspects.

He said: “The structure also includes a pre-trial and Alternative Dispute Resolution conference room, a strong room for exhibits, and an information technology room for digital case management systems.

“The court hall has a disability ramp and is powered by renewable energy.

“It is also internet-enabled, aligning the Abia judiciary with global technological trends in artificial intelligence and automation,” he said.

Mr Uwanna also said that similar court complexes were being replicated across all the local government areas to strengthen the judiciary as a pillar of justice, peace, and sustainable development.

He commended Mr Otti for giving the Abia judiciary “a new face and renewed confidence,” adding that the project would contribute significantly to rebuilding faith in justice and democracy.

In their separate remarks, the lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency, Ginger Onwuisibe, and his Isiala Ngwa South State Constituency counterpart, Chinwendu Rowland, described the new court building as a welcome development.

They described Mr Otti’s administration as functional, people-focused, and committed to transforming all the sectors, including the judiciary.

They assured the governor of their continuous support, praising his servant-leadership style and dedication to improving governance for the benefit of Abia citizens.

Also, a judge of the Abia Judiciary, Justice Chinedu Adiele, hailed the government for transforming Abia’s judiciary.

Justice Adiele said that the development had ended years of neglect of the judiciary and pledged that judges would reciprocate by delivering fair and impartial justice that would make Abia proud.

NAN reports that the event attracted members of the bar and bench as well as other dignitaries.