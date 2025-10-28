Nigeria has entered new partnerships to accelerate digital innovation and expand clean energy following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and the Government of Denmark in Lagos.

The agreement was concluded during the Nordic Nigeria Connect 2025 business forum held on 21 October.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bolaji Alonge, Media and Communications Lead for Nordic Nigeria Connect 2025, said the MoU will strengthen Nigeria’s digital public infrastructure.

He said it will also expand innovation financing and improve access to technology skills. Mr Alonge described it as “the beginning of a new era of technology-driven partnership” between both countries.

He added that the cooperation aligns with the President Bola Tinubu administration’s plans to stimulate growth and job creation through technology and wider digital connectivity.

According to him, the partnership reflects shared priorities to unlock new opportunities for young innovators and drive sustainable development.

As part of clean energy commitments announced at the forum, Norwegian renewable energy finance company Empower New Energy signed power support agreements for solar and battery storage projects with Jendol Superstores and local manufacturing firm Jeddy Bolema.

The investments are aimed at cutting electricity costs and reducing reliance on diesel generators in commercial operations.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Egube, said the state is positioning itself as “the African launchpad for Nordic innovation — a city where sustainable technologies are tested, refined and scaled to reach millions.”

Finland’s Deputy Minister for International Trade, Jarno Syrjälä, said the collaboration will prioritise practical outcomes that deepen economic inclusion.

“Together we can co-create solutions that are not only commercially viable but socially and environmentally impactful,” he said.

More than 100 companies from Nigeria and the Nordic countries participated in the forum, which explored partnerships in green energy, digital technology, health innovation and sustainable agriculture.

The organisers — the embassies and trade offices of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden — said the 2025 edition reinforces growing public-private collaboration to unlock sustainable development across key sectors.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that Lagos State has declared readiness to serve as Africa’s launchpad for Nordic innovation, stressing a shift from “invitation to implementation” as partnerships with Nordic economies produce tangible results.

The forum also featured high-level discussions involving communications minister Bosun Tijani, senior Nordic officials and Lagos government representatives on using innovation to drive shared prosperity.

Nigeria and the Nordic region have deepened cooperation in recent years in areas including digital governance, renewable energy, health solutions and sustainable agriculture.