Niger State Governor Umar Bago has revealed his administration’s plan to recruit 25,000 youths to fight the bandits and jihadists terrorising local communities.

The governor disclosed this on Wednesday in a video that has now gone viral on social media. According to him, 1,000 youths will be recruited in each of the 25 local government areas in the state.

The governor said the military will train the recruits.

Journalists in the state told this newspaper that the video was recorded after Mr Bago met with local authorities in Kontogora, the headquarters of the northern senatorial district in the state.

Otherwise known as Zone C, the Niger North Senatorial District is under incessant attacks by terror groups.

Since September, the terrorists, whom the governor identified as fighters of Lakurawa, Boko Haram and other groups, have laid siege to many communities, kidnapping and causing mass displacements.

On 29 September, terrorists ambushed a major highway in the state, kidnapping several people, including a former Chairperson of the State Universal Basic Education Board and an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Terrorist activities have upended the senatorial district’s arming communities in Agwara, Mariga, Magama, Kontagora, Mashegu, Borgu, Rijau and Wushishi local government areas.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that nearly all the eight local government areas in the senatorial district are under terrorists’ control, with Borgu, Magama and Kontogora being the most dangerous areas.

Last week, Muslims gathered in the area at an Eid prayer ground to pray for divine intervention as insecurity persists.

Mr Bago, who sympathised with the terrorised communities, said that recruited youths from the senatorial district will be armed to confront the terrorists.

According to him, the youth will not “wait” to be attacked. “They will locate them and kill them (the terrorists).”