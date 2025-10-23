The Abia State Government has announced plans to host the Abia-Turkey Investment Summit and Product Exhibition from 25 November to 27 November in Umuahia.

Jerome Green-Amakwe, the special adviser to the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on investment promotion and public-private partnership, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Green-Amakwe, who also chairs the summit’s steering Committee, said the event’s theme is “Bridging Continents, Unlocking Prosperity.”

He said the summit would bring together business leaders and investors from Turkey and other European countries to explore investment opportunities in Abia.

Mr Green-Amakwe said that the summit is organised by the Abia State’s Ministry of Trade and Commerce.

“It will showcase the state’s economic potential and comparative advantages as an investment destination.

“We have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with VEGA Growing Global Enterprise, signalling our commitment to the success of this international investment summit and exhibition,” he said.

He said the three-day event would cover key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, textiles, fashion and leather works, energy, infrastructure, trade, and logistics.

According to him, the initiative is part of Governor Otti’s commitment to creating a favourable environment for private investment and sustainable economic growth in Abia.

“We are working assiduously with our partner to host a successful investment summit in Umuahia.

“Our key objective is to strengthen bilateral relations between Turkey, Abia and Nigeria at large. We intend to also showcase products and services to the dynamic African market,” he said.

Mr Green-Amakwe said that the summit would also provide opportunities for business-to-business engagements, connecting investors, exporters, and local enterprises and promoting partnerships and strategic joint ventures.

He called on the media to give favourable coverage to the forthcoming summit, adding that the partnership between the state government and the media will play a critical role in shaping public perception and attracting investors.

In his remarks, Emeka Obegolu, president, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), commended the Abia State Government for its investment-driven initiatives.

Mr Obegolu said the chamber’s “Buy Africa, Build Africa” mantra aligned with the objectives of the upcoming summit and pledged ACCI’s support for the event.

“We have a duty to support every homegrown initiative that attracts investment and boosts manufacturing capacity in Nigeria and Africa.

“We are inviting businesses in the Federal Capital Territory to look toward Abia and take advantage of the opportunities the Turkish and European partners will bring,” he said.

He also hinted at plans to collaborate with the Abia government to host a “Made-in-Aba Expo” at the chamber’s premises to further promote locally manufactured products.

“We will be seeking your endorsement for that project and to get the businesses in Aba to come forward and showcase the products and services they offer.

“We must, as a country, begin to patronise made-in-Nigeria products. So, I commend you for leading this initiative.

“There was a time when ‘Made in Aba’ was looked down upon, but recent history has shown that Made in Aba now means Made in Nigeria; it means quality,” he said.

Mr Obegolu urged the media to highlight the summit positively, noting that such initiatives contribute to building a sustainable economy for Nigeria.

“If Abia is doing well, Lagos is doing well as well as other states, it means the country is doing well,” he said.

