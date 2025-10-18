Troops of the Nigerian Army 2 Division and Sector 3, Operation FANSAN YAMA, have rescued 24 kidnapped victims, including four Chinese nationals, during coordinated operations in Kogi and Kwara states.

The army said the victims, who included 14 men, five women, one infant, and the four Chinese expatriates, were rescued in joint operations carried out on Friday, 17 October 2025, by troops of the 12 Brigade, Lokoja, and 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin.

A statement issued on Saturday by Polycarp Okoye, a lieutenant-colonel and the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said some of the victims had been held captive by bandits for over four months before being freed.

“The victims were abducted from different locations across Kwara and Kogi states. The bandits were forced to release them following intensified offensive operations by the troops,” Mr Okoye said.

He added that the rescue followed sustained efforts by the army to eliminate bandits and other criminal elements operating in the two states and their surrounding areas.

According to the statement, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Chinedu Nnebeife, a major-general who coordinated the operations, ensured the rescued victims were given medical attention and relief materials to aid their recovery.

“The rescued victims were immediately evacuated to a military medical facility for treatment. Most of them, who were physically weak and unable to walk unaided due to extreme exhaustion, are responding to treatment and will be reunited with their families upon full recovery,” the statement added.

Mr Nnebeife sympathised with the victims and reiterated the army’s commitment to sustaining the ongoing onslaught against banditry and kidnapping in the region.

He also commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for providing continuous air support throughout the operation, as well as other security agencies for their collaboration in tackling insecurity in the North-central zone.

The GOC praised the troops for their professionalism and urged them to maintain the momentum of the operation to restore lasting peace and security across Kwara, Kogi, and adjoining states under the division’s area of responsibility.

Mr Nnebeife assured the public that the Nigerian Army would continue to intensify its operations to ensure that “there will be no hiding place for bandits and other criminal elements.”