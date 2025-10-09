The Nigerian Army has deployed a brigade to flush out kidnappers from forests across Kwara State, according to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Ajakaye said troops were already moving through communities in Ifelodun, Edu, and Patigi local government areas, including Oke Ode and Babanla, as part of a renewed security operation.

“The Governor commended President Bola Tinubu for the support, and the military high-command and allied security forces for the renewed intervention to eliminate all threats to public safety in the state,” Mr Ajakaye said.

He quoted Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as pledging the state’s full support for the military and other security agencies.

“We will not spare any resources in support of the military, DSS, police, and other security agencies as they work to strengthen the security of lives and properties,” the statement read.

Mr Ajakaye added that the deployment, led by Brigadier General A.A. Babatunde, is part of Operation Fasan Yanma and aimed at clearing the forests in Kwara South and Kwara North of all criminal elements.