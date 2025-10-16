The Federal Ministry of Education has debunked claims that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is no longer needed for admissions into tertiary institutions.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, the education ministry said JAMB remains the sole authorised body for admissions into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The statement described contrary information as false and baseless.

“At no point did the Ministry issue or authorise any statement suggesting that JAMB is no longer mandatory for admission into tertiary institutions,” the statement said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, JAMB remains the statutory and legally empowered body responsible for conducting entrance examinations and coordinating admissions into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”

The statement quoted the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, as saying the ministry’s collaboration with JAMB and other relevant agencies is to uphold transparency, fairness, and credibility in Nigeria’s tertiary education admission system.

Misinformation had begun spreading on social media that the government’s recent review of admission criteria had excluded the UTME.

The government had in the review made it possible for candidates without a credit in Mathematics in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) to get admissions into programmes in the Faculty of Arts.

The reform, according to the government, is to expand access of candidates to tertiary institutions.