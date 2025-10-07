The 17 passengers abducted by gunmen along Calabar waterway have been freed after 12 days in captivity.

A top Nigerian naval officer who pleaded anonymity disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Monday.

The officer said that the 17 victims were rescued from the creeks on Monday without payment of ransom.

He said that the victims were successfully rescued by the Nigerian Navy following an intelligence report.

According to him, the navy swung into action and blocked the only entrance to the creek, thereby preventing the kidnappers from taking away their victims to another location.

“The kidnappers who had run out of foodstuff by this time had no choice than to let go of their victims.

“We were careful not to engage them in order not to jeopardize the safety of the victims.

“As I speak, the victims are at the Naval Reference Hospital in Calabar, while we are after the kidnappers.”

The source assured that the Calabar water remained safe for movement of goods and services.

NAN recalls that the victims were traveling from Calabar to Oron in Akwa Ibom State when their ferry was hijacked and the passengers taken away by the gunmen.

It also recalls that some passengers, including the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Timfon John, a deputy superintendent of police, were with the 17 victims but were not abducted due to lack of space in the kidnappers’ boat.