The House of Representatives on Tuesday swore in three newly elected lawmakers to fill some of the vacant seats in the Green Chamber.

This followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, to admit into the Chamber the former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, and his entourage, who attended the plenary to witness the inauguration of the new member from the state.

Those sworn in were Omosede Igbinedion (APC, Ovia Federal Constituency, Edo State), who replaced Dennis Idahosa; Muktar Rabiu (APC, Garki/Babura Federal Constituency, Jigawa State), who replaced Isa Dogonyaro; and Joseph Bagudu (APC, Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Kaduna State), who replaced Ekene Abubakar Adams.

The exercise took place during Tuesday’s plenary session presided over by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

The new members took the oath of office and allegiance administered by the Clerk of the House.

Recall that there were five vacant seats in the House following the deaths of some members, but only three of the elected replacements were present for Tuesday’s swearing-in.

These lawmakers had just won by-elections held on Saturday, 16 August, which was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to fill vacant National Assembly seats.

The two remaining lawmakers yet to be inaugurated are Elegbeji Yetunde (APC, Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency, Ogun State), who is to replace Oriyomi Onanuga, and Oyekunle Fola (PDP, Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Oyo State), who is to replace Olaide Akinremi.

With the swearing-in of the new members, the number of sitting lawmakers in the House has increased, leaving only two seats yet to be officially filled.