The Forum for Graduates of Saudi Universities in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Neighboring Countries will commence its sessions this Monday in Abuja, under the patronage of Saudi universities.

Over three days, the gathering will bring together Saudi-trained graduates from across Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Gabon, and other nations in the region to explore their role in advancing sustainable development.

The forum will feature dialogue sessions and presentations that will showcase the contributions of graduates to key sectors such as education, economy, agriculture, media, and charitable work.

Experts and academics from Nigeria and Saudi Arabia will also participate, sharing insights on how higher education can drive transformation at both community and national levels.

Several successful models will be highlighted during the sessions, including the “Cooperative Microfinance Window” designed to strengthen small-scale enterprises, “Cattle Fattening Projects” aimed at boosting food security and rural livelihoods, as well as initiatives in education such as “Quran Memorization Efforts” and the “Establishment of Teachers’ Colleges.” These examples will underline how Saudi-trained graduates are translating academic knowledge into practical solutions.

In addition to Nigeria, the forum will shed light on development projects spearheaded by graduates in Chad, Cameroon, and Gabon, further reflecting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s enduring role in supporting human and community development across West and Central Africa.

Organisers have explained that the forum will serve as a strategic platform for exchanging ideas, strengthening partnerships between graduates and academic institutions, and aligning efforts with sustainable development goals.

It will also symbolise the depth of Saudi-Africa relations, particularly in education and social development.

By gathering stakeholders, showcasing success stories, and setting the stage for stronger collaborations, the forum is expected to reinforce the value of educational diplomacy and highlight the transformative role of Saudi university graduates in shaping the future of their societies.