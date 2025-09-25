As the world marks World Gorilla Day 2025, a leading conservation NGO, Wild Africa, has called for urgent action to protect Nigeria’s last surviving 100 Cross River Gorillas.

World Gorilla Day is celebrated annually on 24 September.

A statement signed by Festus Iyorah, Nigeria’s representative for Wild Africa, said that the Cross River Gorilla is one of the rarest and most endangered great ape species on earth.

The statement was made available to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos.

Referencing the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, Mr Iyorah noted that fewer than 300 Cross River gorillas remained globally.

He said that about 100 of the gorillas are living in Nigeria across three protected landscapes in Cross River State: Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary, the Mbe Mountains and the Okwangwo Division of Cross River National Park.

“These gorillas are part of our national heritage. We must act now to protect each and every one of Nigeria’s last Cross River gorillas.

“Protecting them is not only about conservation, but about securing our ecological legacy and ensuring future generations inherit a thriving natural environment,” Mr Iyorah said.

He said that the Cross River gorilla population, once believed extinct after Nigeria’s civil war in the 1960s and rediscovered in the 1980s, faced persistent threats.

The NGO representative said some of the persistent threats included poaching, illegal bushmeat trade, and habitat loss from agricultural expansion and human encroachment.

According to him, wire snares set for bushmeat often injure or kill gorillas and remain a particularly severe challenge.

He said that gorillas play a vital ecological role beyond their intrinsic value. Their feeding and nesting habits help seed dispersal and forest regeneration, thus sustaining biodiversity.

Mr Iyorah stressed that, as umbrella species, their protection ensured the survival of countless other endangered wildlife sharing the same fragile ecosystem.

Wild Africa further emphasised the potential of sustainable gorilla-based ecotourism to drive economic opportunities for local communities, generate foreign exchange and foster pride in Nigeria’s unique biodiversity.

On the policy front, Wild Africa urged the federal government to accelerate the passage of the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill 2024, which recently scaled third reading in the House of Representatives.

The NGO noted that the legislation would strengthen enforcement against wildlife crime and reinforce habitat protection once enacted into law.

“This is no longer just a conservation goal – it is a national responsibility.

“Protecting Cross River gorillas requires collaboration from the government, local communities, and every Nigerian.

“Together, we can ensure these remarkable primates do not vanish from our forests,” Mr Iyorah added.

(NAN)