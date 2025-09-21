The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will on 29 September (Monday) inaugurate 57 newly appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) at a special court session to mark the opening of the 2025/2026 legal year.

The event, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on the set date at the Supreme Court’s Main Courtroom in Abuja, will feature a ‘State of the Judiciary’ address by the CJN, reviewing the performance of the courts during the 2024/2025 legal year.

Festus Akande, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Supreme Court, said in a statement on Sunday that other justice sector leaders—including the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), and the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)—will also deliver goodwill messages.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver a State-of-the-Judiciary address, highlighting the performance of the Supreme Court in particular, and the Nigerian judiciary in general, in the 2024/2025 legal year,” the statement read.

The Supreme Court, like other superior courts of record, embarked on this year’s edition of judges’ annual vacation of late July.

Background

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) had in July announced the shortlist of 57 lawyers for the SAN rank in the 2025 conferment cycle. The approval was given at the committee’s 169th plenary session presided over by the CJN.

The SAN rank is the highest distinction among Nigerian lawyers, reserved for advocates and academics of exceptional standing. Candidates are required to complete a mandatory pre-swearing induction programme.

LPPC Secretary and Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir Eniola, noted that three petitions were filed against some applicants but were dismissed as lacking merit.

He also cautioned nominees against sponsoring congratulatory messages or advertisements, warning that violations could attract disciplinary sanctions.

Among those shortlisted is the Secretary to Nasarawa State Government and former federal prosecutor, Shuaibu Labaran.

The list also has Olanrewaju Akinsola, a commercial litigation and tax advisory expert, legal historian and publisher of the Onigegewura blog with a unique focus on telling stories from old high-profile court cases through lucid writing.

Also on the list is Preye Agedah, a former Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Bayelsa State Ministry of Justice.

Mr Agedah has also been appointed a Life Bencher—the first Bayelsan to attain such honour in the Nigerian legal system.

Another notable name is Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu, a legal scholar and former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Aguata Branch, who was selected under the academic category.

The conferment ceremony is scheduled for 29 September, during the special court session that marks the start of the new legal year of the Supreme Court. The ceremony is traditionally held at the Supreme Court’s complex in Abuja.

Senior Advocates of Nigeria enjoy exclusive privileges in courtrooms, including reserved front-row seating and priority in case listings.

They are also easily distinguished by their silk robes, in contrast to the standard court attire worn by other lawyers—earning them the nickname “silks.”

List of 2025 SAN shortlisted candidates

Advocacy category:

1. Theophilus Kolawole Esan, Esq.

2. Fedude Zimughan, Esq.

3. Ernest Chikwendu Ikeji, Esq.

4. Victor Esiri Aapoguma, Esq.

5. Leslie Akujuobi Njemanze, Esq.

6. Akintunde Wilson Adewale, Esq.

7. Preye Agedah, Esq.

8. Omamuzo Erebe, Esq.

9. Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo, Esq.

10. Olumide Ekisola, Esq.

11. George Ejie Ukaegbu, Esq.

12. Oromena Justice Ajakpovi, Esq.

13. Tairu Adebayo, Esq.

14. Bawa Akhimie Osali Ibrahim, Esq.

15. Suleh Umar, Esq.

16. Emeka Akabogu, Esq.

17. Godwin Sunday Ogboili, Esq.

18. Godwin Aimuagbonrie Idiagbonya, Esq.

19. Adeolu Olusegun Salako, Esq.

20. Adetunji Oso, Esq.

21. Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo, Esq.

22. Shuaib Agbarere Mustapha, Esq.

23. Adizua Chu-Chu Okoroafor, Esq.

24. Olanrewaju Tasleem Akinsola, Esq.

25. Amaechi Fidelis Iteshi, Esq.

26. Adakole Edwin Inegbedu, Esq.

27. Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, Esq.

28. David Ogenyi Ogebe, Esq.

29. Aminu Sani Gadanya, Esq.

30. Oluseun Awonuga Adeniyi, Esq.

31. Ikechukwu Raphael Uwanna, Esq.

32. Ayodeji Joseph Ademola, Esq.

33. Kelechi Nwaiwu, Esq.

34. Lawal Garba Hudu, Esq.

35. Ibim Simeon Dokubo, Esq.

36. Luka Abubakar Haruna Musa, Esq.

37. Shakeer Adedayo Oshodi, Esq.

38. Oluwole Tolulope Jimi-Bada, Esq.

39. Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun, Esq.

40. Chinyere Ekenna Moneme, Esq.

41. Shuaibu Magaji Labaran, Esq.

42. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, Esq.

43. Augustine Enenche Audu, Esq.

44. Ali Dussah Zubairu, Esq.

45. Adeyemi Adebambo Pitan, Esq.

46. Habeeb Abdulrahman Oredola, Esq.

47. Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal, Esq.

48. Victor Agunzi, Esq.

49. Nkwegu Luke Ogbagaegwu, Esq.

50. Bidemi Ifedunni Ademola-Bello, Esq.

51. Temilolu Femi Adamolekun, Esq.

52. Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude, Esq.

53. Adedayo Gbolahan Adesina, Esq.

54. Usman Yusuf Zaiyanu, Esq.

55. Taiwo Azeez Hassan, Esq.

56. Olufemi Olubunmi Oyewole, Esq.

Academic category

1. Professor Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu