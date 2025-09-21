In the past, public conflicts between leaders of nations and their children have occurred.

While not common in Africa, several offspring have publicly denounced their parents due to dissenting political views or family issues.

The internet community was shocked when Brenda Biya, the only daughter of President Paul Biya of Cameroon, urged her fellow citizens not to vote for her father in the upcoming election next month.

A nonagenarian, President Biya was elected President of Cameroon in 1982.

92-year-old Paul Biya, who has ruled Cameroon for nearly 43 years, is seeking an eighth consecutive term in the October 2025 presidential election, is the world’s oldest elected head of state.

Tirade

In a video posted on her TikTok account, Brenda, a rapper named King Nasty, said she no longer considers herself part of the presidential family.

Although the video-sharing app has removed it, it is still circulating on social media, stirring many reactions.

Speaking in French, Brenda accused her family of plotting her demise, stating nothing is worth fighting for.

In the video, Brenda, 28, said that she called her father’s Chief of Staff on the phone, who told her that she was going to die of a drug overdose.

Expressing a deep sense of exhaustion and weariness in the face of a difficulty, the singer said that everyone wants her dead.

She further announces a definitive breakup with her parents, accusing them of having caused her throughout her life.

Brenda said that she will refuse any financial support from them in the future, expressing her desire to rebuild herself, withdraw from social media, and move away.

She then calls on her fellow Cameroonians not to vote for the sitting president in the forthcoming election, stating that he has impoverished them.

“I will not vote for Paul Biya, and if I have ever done harm or been a bad person, towards Cameroonians or towards anyone, I am sorry. Do not vote for Paul Biya, not because of me, but because he has made too many people suffer. I hope we will have another president.

“And I am really sorry that it is my flesh, my blood or the person who is supposed to be my father who has made a whole nation suffer for years. Unfortunately, he also makes his family members suffer,” her statement loosely translates.

King Nasty

Born 29 July 1997, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Brenda Biya, aka King Nasty, is a rapper and entrepreneur.

The second child of the President and his wife, Chantal, Brenda attended the boarding school Collège du Léman in Switzerland, a private institution for children of prominent families.

She later moved to Los Angeles, California, to continue her studies. Alongside her brother, Paul, she was also admitted to the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) in Cameroon.

In April 2020, she launched Bree Culture Inc., a wig and hair extension company in Beverly Hills, California.

In 2024, she launched a rapping career, releasing her first single, ‘C’est Mort’, on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

That same year, she publicly came out as a lesbian in an Instagram post featuring her then-partner, Brazilian model Layyons Valença.

The post, intended to draw attention to Cameroon’s anti-LBGTQ laws, was met with mixed public reactions and family pressure to be removed. Biya later broke up with Valença after private photos were leaked online.