The family of late Nollywood veteran actor Segun Akinremi, popularly known as Chief Kanran, has clarified the circumstances surrounding his death.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Chief Kanran died on 15 August, a few weeks before his 70th birthday.

In a recent interview, his brother, Oloye Yemi, narrated what led to the actor’s demise.

Mr Yemi dismissed reports that the actor had been sick before his demise. “He was not sick,” he said, explaining that the thespian was active and cheerful in his final days. “The Friday preceding the day he died, he attended a church programme, and I was told he danced so well.”

He said the late actor called the day before his death, promising to visit. Hours later, news reached the family that he had collapsed.

“They told me that he slumped in the bathroom. Before they could get to the hospital, he had died,” Mr Yemi added.

Chief Kanran was buried at Beckley Estate, Abule Egba, Lagos State, on 12 September 2025. A wake-keep and artistic night were held ahead of the burial service.

Legacy

Chief Kanran, often cast as a wealthy character in Yoruba films, became a household name in Nollywood. He was known as a versatile actor whose work spanned stage, television, and film for over five decades.

In an interview with Lagelu FM’s Kola Olootu, he credited Iya Rainbow’s late husband, Ayanfemi Phillips, for ushering him into acting.

As a child, Kanran began performing in theatre productions during Easter and Christmas. In 1974/75, he enrolled at the Centre for Cultural Studies (now Department of Creative Arts), University of Lagos, before proceeding to Obafemi Awolowo University, where he earned a diploma in directing, acting, and film production.

He later hosted a television programme on MTV Lagos before venturing into full-time filmmaking. A devoted Cherubim and Seraphim Church member, he marked 50 years on stage in 2015.

The actor featured in the defunct TV soap Megafortune, where he played General Philips, and earlier appeared in the popular series Mirror in the Sun. His film credits include ‘Ewe Orun’, ‘Aiye’, ‘Efunsetan Aniwura’, ‘Agbarin’, ‘Bata Wahala’, and ‘Swallow’.