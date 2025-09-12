The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Friday commenced a five-day warning strike after accusing the federal government of ignoring long-standing demands over welfare and remuneration.

NARD, which constitutes the bulk of medical personnel in Nigeria’s tertiary hospitals, said the action was necessary as government inaction had left doctors with no choice.

Previous strikes by resident doctors have often crippled services across hospitals nationwide.

The strike was confirmed in a statement titled “Declaration of strike action” and signed by NARD Secretary-General, Oluwasola Odunbaku.

“As clearly stated in our earlier communique, the strike is scheduled to commence at 8:00 a.m. today (Friday),” it said.

“All Centre leadership is expected to guide their members accordingly. Further updates will be communicated to NEC members in due course.”

The doctors had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the federal government on Wednesday to address its outstanding demands, following the expiration of an earlier 10-day deadline on 10 September.

NARD had, in July, issued a three-week ultimatum, but in the interest of industrial harmony, the NEC extended the deadline to allow for further engagement with stakeholders.

Demands, grievances

Among the grievances are the non-disbursement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), payment of five months’ arrears from the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), and outstanding specialist and hazard allowances.

The doctors also conveyed disappointment at the federal government’s failure to fulfil its commitments regarding the release of funds for the payment of the outstanding 2025 MRTF to numerous resident doctors.

It said these doctors remain unpaid despite multiple ultimatums and extensions.

It also criticised the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria for downgrading membership certificates from the West African Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons.

“The E-NEC also received an update on the woefully inadequate efforts exerted by the Oyo State government to tackle the challenges confronting members of the ARD LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, amidst an ongoing indefinite strike action at the institution.

“The E-NEC condemned the negligence exhibited by most state governments in paying the MRTF to resident doctors under their employ, deeming this an act of gross insensitivity.”

It also expressed disappointment in the federal government’s failure to address its demands despite numerous ultimatums issued.

Call to action

To avoid indefinite industrial action, the doctors are demanding the immediate disbursement of the 2025 MRTF and the settlement of five months of outstanding CONMESS arrears, along with other unpaid allowances.

It also called on the MDCN to restore recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates and urged the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to promptly issue certificates to qualified candidates in line with international best practices.

The council further appealed to all state governors to prioritise doctors’ welfare, ensure timely payment of MRTF, and take proactive measures to curb emigration while maintaining industrial harmony.

FCT doctors’ separate action

In a related development, the Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory (ARD-FCT) embarked on a seven-day warning strike on 8 September.

In a communiqué signed by ARD-FCT President George Ebong and other executives, the doctors listed lack of manpower, poor welfare, unpaid salaries, unexplained deductions, the psychological toll of long working hours, and the absence of new recruitment in FCT hospitals since 2011 as key issues.

The strike is scheduled to run until 15 September, after which the doctors said they would review their action based on government response.