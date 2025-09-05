The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has accused Aliko Dangote and Sayyu Aliu Dantata of engaging in alleged anti-union practices.

The union claims the businessmen are trying to monopolise Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas distribution while suppressing workers’ rights.

On 15 June, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced a major initiative to transform Nigeria’s fuel distribution landscape. At the time, the company said that effective 15 August, it would begin distributing petrol and diesel to marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecoms firms, aviation, and other large users nationwide.

To ensure the smooth take-off of this scheme, the refinery said it invested in the procurement of 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers.

NUPENG, in a statement jointly signed by its President, Williams Akhoreha, and General Secretary Afolabi Olawale, on Friday alleged that the drivers recruited for the CNG trucks are being forced to sign undertakings not to belong to any existing union in the oil and gas industry.

“The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) condemns in absolute terms the unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional anti-union practices of Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his cousin Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata.

“The drivers being recruited are being forced to sign an undertaking not to belong to any existing union in the oil and gas industry. The recruitment being carried out on the condition of not joining existing union is the implementation of the position declared to us by Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata on 23rd of June 2025, when the leadership of NUPENG and NARTO had the meeting with Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata who represented himself and Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

“NUPENG is seriously concerned and disturbed with the unconscionable business practices of Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata and Alhaji Aliko Dangote who are scared of allowing unions to exist in their business outfits,” the statement said.

NUPENG argued that Dangote’s actions are an affront to the Constitution and breach relevant international labour laws to which Nigeria is a signatory.

Above all, the union said the rights of association, including membership of trade unions, is guaranteed by Section 40 of the Constitution.

“Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his cousin Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata should not be allowed to enslave Nigerian workers. They should be made to be lawful business persons and not lawless individuals and business outfits. Nigeria is a country of laws, not a lawless society. By Section 9(6) of the Labour Act, workers cannot be penalised for their membership or non- membership of trade unions.”

Action plan

The union called on the federal government and its agencies, including well-meaning segments of the Nigerian society, to call the two businessmen to order.

“They should be told to obey the laws of Nigeria. If they persist in their anti-union tyrannical attitudes, NUPENG is set and ready to mobilise its forces to fight within the framework of the law.

“Meanwhile, since Aliko Dangote and his cousin have resolved to replace all petroleum tanker drivers in Nigeria and there is no one or institution that can stop him, the members of the petroleum tanker drivers branch of NUPENG will from Monday, 8th September 2025, start looking for alternative employments/skills and sources of livelihoods.

“We plead with the general public to bear any inconveniences our struggle against this tyranny and indecency may cause; it is a struggle that must be waged. We call on all other industrial unions and the central labour organisations, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and global union federations to get ready to stand in solidarity with peaceful mass actions and industrial actions in defending labour rights,” the statement said.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, the company’s Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, said “Dangote is creating job for 8,000 people that is suppose to be roaming the street of Nigeria and anybody can wake up and claim that he said this or that meanwhile he didn’t say such.

“These people, they know that when these things kick in, all the monetary benefit they used to get before won’t be there again. That’s their pain,” he said.

Members of NUPENG include the influential Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) whose members drive the petrol and diesel tankers that distribute the products across Nigeria.

A NUPENG strike could cripple the distribution of petrol and diesel across Nigeria and thus lead to a crisis in the sector.