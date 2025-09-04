The federal government has called on Nigerians residing abroad to play a more active role in the country’s health sector, encouraging them to direct remittances and other resources into structured initiatives such as health insurance.

Speaking on the final day of the National Health Financing Policy Dialogue in Abuja on Thursday, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate highlighted the role that Nigerians abroad could play in accelerating health reforms and universal coverage.

Mr Pate explained that diasporans’ contributions could go beyond charity.

“Even insurance is something we learned in diaspora health setups. When diasporans can pay for health insurance for people at home, instead of sending money when an aunt or uncle is sick, you can pay for their insurance. That brings the diasporan closer home,” he said.

The dialogue, which commenced on 1 September, brought together policymakers, civil society actors, private-sector players and development partners to translate commitments into practical strategies for sustainable health-care funding.

Themed “Reimagining the Future of Health Financing in Nigeria,” the dialogue sought to generate commitments to reduce out-of-pocket spending, strengthen accountability and boost domestic investment in the health sector.

Health financing reforms and progress

Mr Pate highlighted Nigeria’s strides in health financing over the last two years under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He noted the expansion of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), which has delivered billions of naira to thousands of primary healthcare centres, and the ongoing goal to increase health insurance coverage from 20 million to 44 million Nigerians by 2030.

He also pointed to other initiatives, including the Vulnerable Groups Fund, emergency obstetric care, fistula repair programmes, dialysis subsidies, and the planned catastrophic health insurance fund for illnesses such as cancer and kidney disease.

Mr Pate noted the importance of private sector participation, emphasising that financially protected employees are healthier employees who contribute more effectively to the economy.

State and local government engagement

While the federal government provides funding through BHCPF, Mr Pate stressed that primary healthcare remains the responsibility of states and local governments.

He urged subnational governments to increase budget allocations, release funds on schedule, and provide counterpart funding to ensure effective service delivery.

“37 million primary healthcare visits were recorded in the first quarter of 2025, compared with fewer than 10 million in 2023. This shows that transparency and effective funding can expand access,” he said.

He called on states to establish health financing scorecards to track funding commitments and results, and stressed the need for locally relevant research to guide policy decisions.

He also highlighted lessons from other countries, such as China, where increased public health financing reduced out-of-pocket spending and advanced universal coverage.