The UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, has warned that 37 countries had yet to submit one or more mandatory reports under the Paris Agreement’s transparency framework, stressing that “no country can be left behind.”

Speaking at the Global Transparency Forum in Songdo, Republic of Korea, on Wednesday, Mr Stiell said the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) was not just technical bookkeeping but “a vital enabling tool” for stronger climate action.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), in a statement, said EFT would help governments attract investment, design more ambitious policies, and accelerate progress on clean energy and resilience.

To date, more than 100 nations have submitted their first Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs), which Mr Stiell called a “smart investment” bringing economic and social benefits.

Over 10,000 experts from 140 developing countries have received training on the ETF, with 1,200 certified reviewers and 1,400 officials now using its tools.

The first global synthesis of BTRs will be published ahead of November’s COP 30 climate change conference in Brazil, offering an early snapshot of progress on mitigation, adaptation, and support. Mr Stiell said the findings would guide the next Global Stocktake.

“What is measured can be acted upon. What is reported helps build trust. And what is shared becomes a force for change,” he said.

In a related development, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “profoundly saddened” by the death and destruction caused by the recent floods in northern Pakistan.

The current death toll stands at over 400.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, the UN chief noted that the disaster driven by severe monsoon conditions had been exacerbated by climate change, impacting around 1.5 million people.

Hundreds of thousands of people need humanitarian aid while more than 3,000 homes, over 400 schools and some 40 health facilities have suffered some level of damage.

“The Secretary-General commends Pakistani authorities for relocating more than one million people in Punjab.

He expresses his solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan, extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives, and wishes a swift recovery to those who have been injured.”

The UN and other humanitarian organisations are working closely with the Pakistani authorities to assess the full impact of the floods on communities, identify further needs and also address any gaps in the response.

The UN’s Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, has released $600,000 from the Regional Humanitarian Pooled Fund for relief and recovery efforts, and discussions are underway with the Government on a specific response plan.

(NAN)