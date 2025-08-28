The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced an upward review of Nigerian Standard Passport fees with effect from Sept. 1.

This is contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Akinsola Akinlabi, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Akinlabi said that the review was to uphold the quality and integrity of the Nigerian passport, adding that with the new rates, applications made in Nigeria will now cost N100,000 for a 32-page booklet with five-year validity.

”Applications made in Nigeria for a 64-page booklet with 10 years validity will cost N200, 000.

”Applications made by Nigerians in the diaspora remain $150 for a 32-page booklet with five-year validity and $230 for a 64-page booklet with 10-year validity.”

He reiterated the commitment of the service to balancing quality service delivery with accessibility of passport services to all Nigerians.

The latest upward review in passport cost is coming a year after the government implemented a similar policy.

The federal government had on 21 August, 2024 approved an increase in passport fees in what it described as part of its efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian passport system. The policy took effect on 1 September, 2024.

The spokesperson to the NIS at the time, Kenneth Udo, announced, “Based on the review, 32-page passport booklet with five year validity previously charged at N35,000 would now be N50,000 only.

“The 64-page Passport booklet with 10 year validity which was N70,000 would be N100,000 only.”

(NAN)