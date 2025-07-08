The federal government says it has issued over 3.5 million passports in under two years and saved more than ₦1 billion annually through system reforms.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at the inauguration of the ministry’s new passport front office.

Mr Tunji-Ojo explained that the reforms align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to boost efficiency, security, and overall service delivery.

He added that the ministry had fully automated the upload of documents, such as birth and marriage certificates, previously costing the government ₦1 billion annually.

“This is a major reform. We no longer pay contractors for services Nigerians can now perform themselves. The money remains within government,” he said.

He also announced that 3,080,141 passports were issued locally and 466,117 in the diaspora since August 2023.

On legacy issues, the minister said the administration inherited over 200,000 backlogged passport applications and a debt of nearly ₦20 billion.

He confirmed that both the backlog and debt had been completely cleared since taking office.

“We have ended passport scarcity. Never again will Nigerians queue endlessly or be denied access to identification,” he said.

The minister further announced that enhanced e-passport centres had increased from 26 to 44 nationwide, and from five to 47 overseas.

Mr Tunji-Ojo said all passport offices now issue harmonised enhanced passports in accordance with global best practices.

“We inherited a system with inconsistent passport types, which affected credibility.

“Now, every Nigerian passport is ICAO-compliant and globally verifiable,” he stated.

Regarding the new passport front office, Mr Tunji-Ojo said it expands access and strengthens document integrity through digital processes.

He described the launch as a significant step in easing access to travel documents for public servants.

He lamented that until 2023, the Interior Ministry supervising NIS lacked a passport office of its own.

He noted that the new central personalisation centre, with modern technology from Iris Smart Technologies, would be operational by August.

He commended Iris Smart Technologies for providing advanced equipment at no cost to the government.

In a policy shift, the minister declared that by 31 July, all SEPAC and TWP applications must be completed online.

He warned that manual processing would be outlawed from that date.

“This government must know what it’s selling and to whom. Biometrics and transparency are non-negotiable. We are not in 1925; this is 2025.

“Manual processing will be prohibited. We must collect biometrics and data from all applicants for national security,” he added.

Mr Tunji-Ojo said these reforms show the government’s dedication to digital governance, transparency, and efficient service delivery.

He praised Iris Smart Technologies for supplying workstations and biometric tools for the new passport office free of charge.

The same partner, he said, installed modern personalisation equipment at the NIS headquarters, also at no cost to the government.

He appreciated ministry directors and technical teams, urging their continued support for improving service and public trust.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this becomes the 14th passport front office in the country.

It is expected to significantly reduce waiting time and stress for public servants and their families.

(NAN)

