Barely a week after the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, upgraded Ayilamo police station in the Logo Local Government Area of Benue State to a divisional police station, suspected armed herders have killed four people and destroyed properties in the area.

A member of Ayilamo community in the Tombu Council Ward, Matthew Nyiyongu, told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident happened on Monday, when attackers invaded farmlands and deserted settlements around Tse Mku, Ayilamo.

Another community leader, Joseph Anawah, said that two farmers — Kaananfam Nyamikume of Tse Jigam village and Mson from Guma LGA — were killed on their farms.

He added that a medicine vendor and one Saaondo Azaye of Tse Azaye were also murdered in the attack.

“Suspected Fulani marauders at about 15:00 hours burnt down many deserted settlements, including Tse Mku in Tombu Council Ward. While one Mr Saaondo Mundu Azaye, a resident of Tse Azaye, was also killed,” Mr Anawah said on Wednesday.

He explained that residents of Ayilamo and surrounding communities who went in search of missing persons on Tuesday discovered two bodies near Tse Uza settlement, while others remain missing.

The attackers were said to be camped in Tse Ibor, Tse Ukpukuru, and other deserted settlements within the Mbawien clan, fuelling tension among locals despite the recent police restructuring aimed at curbing such violence.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that, last week, the Benue State Police Command announced the creation of two new area commands and the upgrade of five police stations — including Ayilamo, Yelwata, Jato-Aka, Okpokolo, and Agan — to divisional police stations.

Authorities said the restructuring was meant to “close geographical gaps” and ensure quicker responses to farmer-herder clashes and other security challenges.

Community members, however, fear that the latest killings in Ayilamo — one of the newly upgraded divisions — raise questions about the effectiveness of the new arrangement in tackling persistent insecurity in Logo and other vulnerable parts of the state.

The spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Udeme Edet, did not respond to calls or messages sent to her phone as of press time.