The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has defended its ban on the popular “signing off” ceremony often observed by students after their final examinations.

Louis Njelita, the university spokesperson, in a statement on Tuesday, said the decision to ban the sign-off ceremonies by students was because the ceremony had degenerated into chaos, violence, and disruption of academic activities within the university community.

The clarification followed criticism that trailed the arrest of three students by the university security personnel for alleged violation of the ban.

Before the ban

Mr Njelita recalled that the university management, in April 2024, warned students to stop “unwholesome trend of storming the campus with long motorcades, speeding, and playing highly amplified music” that disturbed learning and research.

She said that rather than heed the warning, the students continued in the act.

“The situation further deteriorated with the introduction of gunshots, reckless driving, naked dance displays, masquerade displays, public smoking of illicit substances, and abuse of alcohol during signing-out activities.

“Some students even employed unidentified men armed with AK-47 rifles to escort them into school in motorcades,” she stated, adding that the developments forced the university authority to ban the sign-off ceremonies.

Arrest, enforcement process

Mr Njelita said after the announcement, the university’s management advised students to adhere to the ban, warning that there would be sanctions for defaulters.

The spokesperson argued that throughout the enforcement process of the ban, norms of human dignity and enforceable rights had guided the university’s security personnel, ensuring that their interventions were proportionate and respectful.

“The university’s actions are aimed at maintaining a safe and conducive academic environment, upholding its responsibility to oversee students’ moral and ethical behaviour, and ensuring the common good,” he said, adding that critics who fail to point out these concerns are unfair to the university.

Background

On 19 August, the university management announced a ban on sign-off ceremonies within the institution’s premises.

Two days after the ban, some armed university security officers were filmed arresting three students for violating the ban.

The clip, which has now gone viral, showed the security guards dragging the students outside the premises to an unknown location.

Some Nigerians criticised the ban and the manner in which the security personnel carried out the arrest of the students.