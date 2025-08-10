Nigerian political leaders are expressing condolences and tributes following the death of Audu Ogbeh, a former minister and chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ogbeh served Nigeria in several administrations, including as Minister of Communications in the Second Republic and later as Minister of Agriculture under President Muhammadu Buhari (2015 – 2019).

The former minister died in his Abuja residence on Saturday morning at the age of 78.

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the late statesman’s family, friends and associates.

Jonathan hails Ogbeh’s patriotism and humility.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan also expressed sadness over the death of Mr Ogbeh, describing his life as defined by patriotism and humility.

In a condolence message signed by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Mr Jonathan described the former minister as a distinguished public servant and respected elder statesman.

He hailed the late politician for decades of meritorious service to Nigeria.

“Ogbeh’s life was defined by patriotism, humility and a steadfast commitment to national unity and development.

“In his various roles, including as teacher, minister and PDP national chairman, he displayed uncommon patriotism, intellect and unwavering commitment to unity, democracy and national development,” Mr Jonathan said.

The former president lauded Mr Ogbeh’s contributions to agriculture and democratic governance, describing them as a lasting legacy that will inspire future generations.

Atiku mourns

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described Mr Ogbeh as a “quintessential gentleman, affable and amiable friend and reliable political ally”, whose immense contributions to nation-building would be sorely missed.

“He was a detribalised and development-minded politician. One who combined intellectualism with pragmatism. He was also a true defender of liberal democracy. His type is difficult to replace,” Atiku said in a statement.

He prayed that the Almighty would bless his soul and comfort his family, friends, and political associates.

Mark mourns

The Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, said he lost a dependable brother and friend.

Mr Mark said the death of the frontline politician was a huge blow to Nigeria’s political firmament.

He described Mr Ogbeh as a forthright leader who upheld truth and devoted himself to serving humanity. Mr Mark recalled that the late elder statesman belonged to a rare breed of political leaders who genuinely believed in Nigeria’s unity and the rights of all citizens.

“Ogbeh preached justice, fairness and equity. He remained morally upright even in the face of adversity.

“He will be remembered for his brilliance, forthrightness and unwavering integrity,” Mr Mark added.

He urged the government and people of Benue State, as well as Ogbeh’s family, to take solace in his exemplary life worthy of emulation.

FRSC pay tribute

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) mourned the passing of Mr Ogbeh, the pioneer National Coordinator of the FRSC Special Marshals.

In a condolence message to the Ogbeh family on Sunday, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, described Mr Ogbeh’s death as a monumental loss to the nation and the FRSC.

Mr Mohammed said Mr Ogbeh was not only a statesman of national repute, but also a visionary who recognised that saving lives on Nigeria’s roads required the active participation of citizens.

He noted that Mr Ogbeh’s pioneering role in mobilising volunteer road safety advocates remained a landmark in the corps’ history.

“He was the first National Coordinator of Special Marshals following the establishment of the FRSC in 1988.

“Ogbeh laid a solid foundation for volunteerism in road safety advocacy, a foundation upon which the scheme continues to thrive decades later,” the FRSC boss said.

He said Mr Ogbeh’s contributions to agriculture, national development, and road safety had left indelible marks on the country’s history.

“On behalf of the Management, Officers, Marshals, and the entire Special Marshals family, we extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Benue. We also condole with the Ogbeh family and all Nigerians who benefited from his wisdom, mentorship, and selfless service.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and the strength for his family to bear the monumental loss.”

(NAN)