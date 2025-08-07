The management of ValueJet Airlines has formally acknowledged the recent incident involving one of its aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Tuesday.

This occurrence has resulted in the immediate suspension of the licences of both pilots involved.

On Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had withdrawn the licenses and suspended two pilots of ValueJet Airlines following an alleged “serious breach” of safety procedures at the Abuja Airport.

The regulatory body listed the pilots as “Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba”, noting that their suspension is with immediate effect.

According to the NCAA, preliminary information from the scene suggests that the suspended pilots commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.

This reckless action, the NCAA said, endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards.

To corroborate this, a video of the incident scene attached to the statement issued on the matter showed about five officials standing in front of a Valuejet aircraft when the pilots commenced departure, but quickly adjusted their positions to distance themselves from the departing aircraft.

Acknowledgment

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ValueJet management acknowledged the seriousness of the incident, adding that it is fully cooperating with the NCAA on the investigation.

“ValueJet is aware of the incident that occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, involving one of our aircraft departing from the designated bay,” the statement said.

It noted that the crew involved were “removed” immediately from active duty, pending the outcome of what the airline described as a “thorough internal review and investigation” that has commenced to understand the root cause and prevent any recurrence.

“At ValueJet, safety is not negotiable. We operate under strict adherence to regulatory procedures and international safety standards, and we remain committed to accountability and improvement across all levels of our operations,” the airline said.

No injuries or damage were reported at the scene, while further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

The airline further expressed its appreciation for the NCAA’s prompt and proactive response, pledging continuous cooperation with the Authority to uphold the integrity of the Nigerian aviation sector.