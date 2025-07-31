The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), on Thursday, announced the launch of a new initiative called the “Local Civic Media Sustainability Fund” to strengthen grassroots journalism practices across Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES and Chief Executive Officer of the CJID, Dapo Olorunyomi, while delivering his opening remarks at the public launch of the Openness Index report in Abuja on Thursday.

“CJID is taking a bold step. We are developing a Local Media Sustainability Fund,” Mr Olorunyomi said.

He described it as “a catalytic intervention” that could deepen democracy by ensuring information flows more equitably across all tiers of society.

“This Fund will offer a lifeline to media actors covering local governance, civic issues, community development, and public accountability, while also creating new models for revenue, reach.

“We believe this initiative could mark the beginning of a new era — one where local voices are not only heard but protected, where journalism flourishes beyond urban centres, and where democracy deepens because information flows more equitably.”

Mr Olorunyomi explained that much of the discourse around media, democracy, and development in Nigeria today misses a crucial truth—the most consequential stories are unfolding at the local level — in state capitals, remote towns, and underserved communities.

“Yet, this is precisely where media capacity is weakest and sustainability is most fragile,” he said.

According to him, the newly launched fund seeks to empower local media actors with resources, tools, and models for revenue and resilience.

Speaking during a panel session themed “The space of the media and civic space”, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Kashere, Umaru Pate, emphasised the need to strengthen local media sustainably for the benefit of the grassroots communities.

“Local media must survive so that people can see connections about what is happening in their lives and their communities to make informed decisions,” he noted.

Corroborating Mr Olorunyomi’s point, CJID’s Director of Operations, Adebimpe Abodunde, explained further that the Local Media Sustainability Fund is a targeted intervention to strengthen community-based newsrooms.

She said it aims to enhance the capacity of local journalists and newsroom leaders to hold power to account, while providing small grants to help build resilient and impactful news operations.

“Beyond funding, the Fund will support local outlets in designing and implementing bespoke, sustainable business models, ensuring they not only survive, but thrive with independence and credibility as pillars of the Fourth Estate,” she added.

Leveraging the index report

On Thursday, Mr Olorunyomi further challenged participants at the event to turn the findings of the Openness Index into advocacy and reform.

“No index alone can safeguard democracy. No data point can defend human rights. No chart can protect the right to dissent. Only people can,” he noted.

The Openness Index, developed with support from the Embassy of the Netherlands and in partnership with the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, is expected to be a key resource for civic actors, policymakers, and researchers working to strengthen democratic institutions across Nigeria.

Mr Olorunyomi concluded by urging stakeholders to protect civic space and resist authoritarian drift, particularly in digital spheres and subnational spaces where freedoms are increasingly under threat.

“Let us commit to the tough calls,” he said.

“To expand civic space, empower local voices, and resist the temptation to trade freedoms for expediency.”