Two men have been sentenced to death by hanging for the 2021 murder of former Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Rabe Nasir.

Shamsu Lawal, who was the deceased’s guard, and Tasi’u Rabi’u, his cook, were found guilty by Katsina State High Court 9 of poisoning Mr Nasir.

As reported by Katsina Times, the court heard that the pair resorted to poisoning after a failed attempt to steal from the former commissioner.

Hospital investigations confirmed the presence of poison in the victim’s body, corroborated by police evidence.

Justice I.I. Mashi, presiding over the case, also handed a five-year prison sentence to another former guard, Sani Sa’adu, for concealing information about the murder.

However, Gift Bako, a young woman implicated in the case, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence linking her to the crime.

Her lawyer praised the verdict, stating it reflected the truth of the matter.

Legal representatives from all parties expressed satisfaction with the fairness of the trial proceedings and the final judgment.

Murtala Kankia, representing the convicted men, pleaded for leniency, due to their family responsibilities and dependents.

However, the prosecution lawyer welcomed the verdict, asserting that it aligned with the law and delivered justice.

The late Rabe Nasir was a prominent figure, having served as Commissioner for Science and Technology under former Governor Aminu Masari.

He also held a seat as a federal legislator for Mani and Bindawa local governments in 2003 and had a background as a SSS officer.