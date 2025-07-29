The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Rehabilitation and Operationalisation of the Baro Inland Port has summoned the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, over irregularities surrounding the multi-billion-naira port project.

Committee Chairperson Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) issued the summons during a hearing in Abuja on Tuesday.

He also directed NIWA to submit all documents related to the planning, construction, handover, and current status of the facility, which was initiated to decongest Nigeria’s seaports and enhance inland water transportation.

The committee gave NIWA and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy seven days to provide comprehensive documentation, including contract agreements, project scope, financial breakdowns, inspection reports, photographs, and any correspondence suggesting the port was ever officially declared operational.

“We need everything, the full contract files, evaluation reports, evidence of what was done and what was not done. We are asking for all relevant documents as far as the Baro Port is concerned.

“We are not here to fight anybody. This committee is very serious with our job. The managing director and the minister are summoned to appear.

“The matter has been referred to this committee and we are going to do our work thoroughly. We want to know how much was paid to the contractor. We want the financial breakdown. Let’s stop playing games. Somebody must take responsibility for what is clearly a scandal,” Mr Abdullahi said.

He stressed that the legislature would not allow such a massive public investment to be wasted.

Several lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction over inconsistencies in claims regarding the port’s completion and functionality. They questioned why a port reportedly completed and handed over remains idle, with no evidence of cargo movement or road accessibility.

The committee resolved to rely not on verbal assurances but on verifiable evidence of the port’s readiness for operations.

NIWA’s boss responds

Responding on behalf of NIWA’s managing director, the agency’s General Manager, Ports and Environmental Services, Agbahe Fidelis, blamed the port’s non-operation on infrastructural deficiencies.

He said that despite being commissioned in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, the port remains inactive due to silted waterways, poor road access, vandalised railway connections, and general insecurity in the area.

Committee resolution

As part of its investigation, the committee resolved to undertake a follow-up visit to the Baro Inland Port for an on-site assessment and independent verification.

It also criticised the absence of key agencies at the hearing, including the Federal Ministry of Works and the Nigeria Railway Corporation, and directed that they must appear at the committee’s next session.

The Baro Inland Port project

The Baro Inland Port, located in Baro, Niger State, was conceived as part of the federal government’s effort to revitalise inland water transportation and ease congestion at seaports.

The project, managed by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), was designed to serve as a cargo transit hub linked by road, rail, and waterways, enabling movement of goods between northern and southern Nigeria.

The port was commissioned in January 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, following reports of substantial investment and near-completion.

However, it has remained non-operational since then, reportedly due to infrastructural deficiencies, including inaccessible roads, silted waterways, and vandalised rail infrastructure.