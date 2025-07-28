The police have recovered the body of Ayo Aiyepeku, a photojournalist, allegedly murdered by his colleague, Oluwapelumi Adebayo, in Kogi State.

The police spokesperson, Williams Ovye-Aya, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lokoja.

Mr Ovye-Aya said Mr Aiyepekui’s corpse was found on Sunday evening around the WAEC office, Crusher Zone 8 axis in Lokoja.

In what appears to be a twist in the story, the police spokesperson said Mr Aiyepeku was gruesomely murdered by his colleague, Oluwapelumi Adebayo, on the night of 22 July in an office near the Government House/GRA area of Lokoja.

Initial reports indicated that Mr Aiyepeku’s suspected murderer, Jacob Pelumi, was a staff member of the Nigerian Correctional Services, who was found dead on Thursday in a hotel room in Lokoja. Mr Pelumi was believed to have taken his own life by poisoning.

“Yes, the corpse of the photojournalist has been found. It was discovered on Sunday evening, somewhere around the WAEC office, Zone 8 axis of Lokoja,” said Mr Ovye-Aya..

“The corpse has been deposited at Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

“The discreet investigation will help us uncover what truly happened,” Mr Ovye-Aya said.

He appealed to the victim’s family, colleagues and the public to provide credible information to aid the investigation.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family has made a passionate appeal to police authorities and the Kogi government for justice.

Timothy Aiyepeku, the deceased’s elder brother, and his uncle, Ibikunle Jide, who spoke to NAN, appealed for justice.

They pleaded with Governor Ahmed Ododo and security agencies to help unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder and punish the perpetrators.

“Now that the body has been found, we once again appeal to the Federal and Kogi governments and police authorities to uncover the mystery behind the killing.

“We commend the Police for their effort so far, and the media for ensuring the incident receives wide coverage and public attention,” they added.

Mr Aiyepeku’s assailant, after killing him, loaded his corpse into a deep freezer and disposed of it.

It was gathered that the body was found by residents of the area who raised an alarm.

Residents were said to have been attracted to a nearby bush in the area by foul odour from the decomposing body

On sighting his corpse, residents alerted the Chairman of Lokoja Local Government, Abdullahi Adamu, who immediately arrived at the spot in the company of some security agents to recover the body.

(NAN)