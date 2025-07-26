A leadership crisis may be brewing in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) following conflicting statements from its Kaduna State chapter and the North-west Zonal Secretariat over the membership status of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The party’s North-West Zonal Secretary, Inuwa Idris, on Friday at a press conference in Kaduna, had disowned Mr El-Rufai.

He insisted the former governor was neither a registered member of the SDP nor authorised to speak for the party.

“It has come to our attention that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has taken it upon himself to appear in various fora, including policy dialogues, stakeholder engagements, and even private strategy meetings, purporting to speak on behalf of the Social Democratic Party,” Mr Idris stated.

“Let this be made unequivocally clear to all: Mallam El-Rufai is not authorised, mandated, or recognised by the SDP in any capacity to represent its interests, articulate its positions, or speak on its behalf.”

Mr Idris further claimed that Mr El-Rufai’s name was not on any official membership register of the party, and that he has never participated in SDP meetings or activities.

But in a swift rebuttal, the Kaduna State chapter of the party issued a press release on Friday affirming Mr El-Rufai’s membership.

It described Mr Idris’ statement on the former governor as “baseless” and “a propaganda attempt to discredit” the former governor.

According to the statement signed by the state chairman, Nasiru Maikano, Mr El-Rufai is “not only a bonafide member but also a major stakeholder” in the party and is officially listed as member number 001 in the SDP membership register of Unguwar Sarki Ward, Kaduna North Local Government Area.”

The statement also accused unnamed politicians of sponsoring misinformation aimed at destabilising the party in Kaduna State.

“These disingenuous elements must be reminded that SDP is a flowing river that cannot be stopped. It is a journey open to all individuals, irrespective of religious, ethnic, or tribal differences.”

The Kaduna SDP leadership dismissed Mr Idris’ claim to party leadership, calling it “a charade” and reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, due process, and transparency.

Read the full statement below.

PRESS RELEASE: MALAM NASIR EL-RUFAI, OFR, IS A GENUINE MEMBER OF SDP

Issued by the Kaduna State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

25 July, 2025

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) wishes to address and dispute the recent press release issued by one faceless Adamu Idris, who falsely claims to be the State Chairman of the SDP in Kaduna State, that the former Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, OFR, is not a bonafide member of the SDP.

Contrary to the misleading and baseless claims made in the press release, we wish to unequivocally affirm that Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai is not only a bonafide member but also a major stakeholder of the SDP. He, alongside other distinguished and eminent politicians in Kaduna State, have officially joined the SDP in pursuit of a more progressive and inclusive political platform that aligns with their values.

The allegation of a lack of membership records in Unguwar Sarki Ward, Kaduna North Local Government, is baseless and unfounded. For the record, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai is number one (001) in the membership register in Unguwar Sarki and the State Working Committee has full records. More so, the National Working Committee of our party is very much aware of Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai’s involvement in the activities of the coalition. Therefore, it is a mere propaganda attempt to discredit him.

It must be stated here that the leadership of SDP in Kaduna State is aware of the moves by some desperate and disgruntled elements sponsored by certain politicians in the state who aim to destabilize the rising prominence of SDP in Kaduna State. These disingenuous elements must be reminded that SDP is a flowing river that cannot be stopped. It is a journey open to all individuals, irrespective of religious, ethnic, or tribal differences.

Also, the purported leadership of the SDP State Working Committee under Adamu Idris is nothing more than a charade. The leadership of SDP in Kaduna State is united and will support all its members against any political vendetta from any quarters. We strongly encourage all members and supporters of the SDP to remain steadfast in their commitment to the principles of internal democracy, due process, and transparency.

Rt. Honourable Nasiru A. Maikano

Chairman

SDP, Kaduna State

25th July, 2025