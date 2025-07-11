Six people have been reported killed and two others abducted after bandits attacked Jargaba, a community in the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.
The incident, which occurred late on Thursday, saw a large group of armed bandits storm a public gathering spot and open fire.
When contacted, the Katsina State Police Command said two of the victims died immediately, while the four others succumbed to their injuries on Friday.
Among the deceased was the Community Watch Corps (CWC) assistant commandant for the area.
However, Abubakar Sadiq, the police public relations officer, said he could not confirm the reported abductions.
According to a witness, two children were also injured by stray bullets.
Abdulrahman Ahmed, the lawmaker representing the Bakori council in the state House of Assembly, confirmed the tragic events and expressed concern over escalating insecurity in the area.
“Earlier today, I received multiple distress calls from friends and relatives in Jargaba village, informing me that the village was under attack by bandits,” he stated.
He further detailed how the hoodlums “went straight to a common gathering spot where residents usually sit to rest and converse… Without warning, the bandits opened fire on the gathering, killing all six individuals present.”
The lawmaker said he had contacted “the relevant security agencies” and was working with them “to ensure immediate response and long-term support to the affected community.”
ALSO READ: Many bandits killed in attempt to raid Kebbi community
Mr Ahmed offered condolences to the victims’ families and the wider community, appealing for divine intervention against the “senseless violence.”
Bakori is among the several local government areas in Katsina State grappling with security challenges, including banditry, kidnappings, and cattle rustling.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999