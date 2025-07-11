Six people have been reported killed and two others abducted after bandits attacked Jargaba, a community in the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident, which occurred late on Thursday, saw a large group of armed bandits storm a public gathering spot and open fire.

When contacted, the Katsina State Police Command said two of the victims died immediately, while the four others succumbed to their injuries on Friday.

Among the deceased was the Community Watch Corps (CWC) assistant commandant for the area.

However, Abubakar Sadiq, the police public relations officer, said he could not confirm the reported abductions.

According to a witness, two children were also injured by stray bullets.

Abdulrahman Ahmed, the lawmaker representing the Bakori council in the state House of Assembly, confirmed the tragic events and expressed concern over escalating insecurity in the area.

“Earlier today, I received multiple distress calls from friends and relatives in Jargaba village, informing me that the village was under attack by bandits,” he stated.

He further detailed how the hoodlums “went straight to a common gathering spot where residents usually sit to rest and converse… Without warning, the bandits opened fire on the gathering, killing all six individuals present.”

The lawmaker said he had contacted “the relevant security agencies” and was working with them “to ensure immediate response and long-term support to the affected community.”

Mr Ahmed offered condolences to the victims’ families and the wider community, appealing for divine intervention against the “senseless violence.”

Bakori is among the several local government areas in Katsina State grappling with security challenges, including banditry, kidnappings, and cattle rustling.

