Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the ongoing coalition of some politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections is not a threat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Makinde stated this on Friday shortly after the South-west PDP caucus meeting held at the zonal secretariat of the party in Ibadan, the state capital.

Some opposition leaders in the country recently formed a coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Prominent members of the coalition are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governors Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), former Senate President, David Mark and former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The coalition has since chosen the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the 2027 electoral contest.

Mr Makinde dismissed the group, saying they had been members of other political parties and have nothing new to offer.

“Who are these people in this coalition? they have been in some political parties before.

“What are their antecedent and does it means that every time they move from one party to the another they have repented, changed or they have something new to offer the people? Those are the salient questions.

“If the roof of this PDP building here is leaking, as leaders of the party are we going to abandon the building and go elsewhere to take refuge?

“We will stay inside here, fix it and let the people know that we are responsible leaders and that we have the interest of the people at heart.

“That will be my expectation for anybody that has anything against this party,” the governor said.

Withholding Osun allocation unconstitutional

Meanwhile, in a communique issued by the zonal Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Sanya Atofarati, after the meeting, the party demanded immediate release of the withheld local governments allocation in Osun State.

The party asserted that the withholding of the allocation by the federal government was unconstitutional, unwarranted and a violation of the rights and wellbeing of the people of Osun.

It further urged members of the PDP to remain united, steadfast and continue to stand behind its zonal leaders in navigating through all issues at the zonal and national levels.

The caucus reaffirmed that the PDP in South-west is intact and urged all organs and relevant bodies of the party to remain focused.

It charged all members to continue working assiduously towards the successful conduct of the scheduled national convention, to further strengthen and reposition the party for the task ahead.

The caucus commended Mr Makinde, his Osun counterpart, Ademola Adeleke, and other leaders of the PDP in the zone for their untiring roles in ensuring the stability and growth of the party.

(NAN)

