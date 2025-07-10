The Senate on Thursday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to approve the payment of N200 million as compensation to the family of a two-year-old boy, Onosereba Omhonria, who was killed by a stray bullet during a raid carried out by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Asaba, Delta State.

The incident occurred on 13 July 2023, when NDLEA officers raided Okpanam, a town in the Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State.

During the raid, a stray bullet killed Onosereba, while his younger brother, Eromonsele, was also hit by a bullet in the eye, resulting in the loss of his sight. The duo had just returned from school to their mother’s shop when the incident happened.

In response, Ned Nwoko, the senator for Delta North, submitted a petition on behalf of the bereaved family in July 2023.

The petition, signed by a lawyer, Matthew Edaghese, on behalf of the boy’s father, Fidelis Omhonria, was later forwarded to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for investigation.

Presenting the committee’s findings during plenary on Thursday, the committee chairman, Neda Imasuen, disclosed that all parties involved were invited and questioned.

Mr Imasuen said the committee acknowledged the family’s request that the NDLEA should sponsor Eromonsele’s eye treatment abroad, but found that the agency lacked the financial capacity to do so.

He, however, noted that the agency expressed willingness to fund treatment within a reputable hospital in Nigeria.

Following the presentation, the committee chairman recommended that the federal government, through presidential approval, should compensate the family with N200 million and that the NDLEA should take full financial responsibility for Eromonsele’s medical treatment, preferably abroad, to restore his sight.

Debate

During the debate, Kebbi South Senator, Garba Maidoki, blamed the NDLEA for the incident and called for the prosecution of the officers involved.

Similarly, Adams Oshiomhole, the senator for Edo North, recommended that the matter be forwarded to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, for legal action.

Bayelsa East Senator, Benson Agadaga, also supported this stance.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, condemned the incident and expressed sympathy for the bereaved family.

He also urged President Tinubu to ensure prompt approval of the financial compensation to bring some measure of relief to the grieving family and demonstrate the government’s commitment to justice and accountability.

The senate president also called on his fellow senators to individually contribute financially to support the family.

Mr Akpabio subsequently put the committee’s recommendations to a voice vote, which received overwhelming support from the lawmakers.

As a mark of respect, the Senate observed a one-minute silence in memory of the late Onosereba.

Frequent incidents of stray bullets

Onosereba’s death is one among several reported cases in Nigeria where civilians have been killed by stray bullets fired by security agencies. In many of these cases, the victims’ families have received no form of compensation.

In 2020, a 17-year-old girl, Tina Ezekwe, was shot and killed by a stray bullet fired by a police officer at a checkpoint in Iyana Oworo, Lagos. The officer was reportedly attempting to stop a bus driver who refused to pay a bribe.

Similarly, in 2019, 36-year-old Kolade Johnson was killed by a stray bullet fired by an operative of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS) during a raid at a football viewing centre in Mangoro, Lagos.

In 2018, a young girl named Ifunanya Ezemo was reportedly killed by a stray bullet fired by police officers during a clash with protesters in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Another incident occurred in 2020 when Joseph Pessu was shot and killed by a soldier enforcing COVID-19 lockdown directives in Warri, Delta State.

