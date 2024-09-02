The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an immediate investigation into the alleged poor feeding of inmates at Afokang custodial centre, Calabar.
Mr Tunji-Ojo gave the order in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Babatunde Alao, on Sunday in Abuja.
This is following a disturbing video report on Facebook alleging that inmates at the custodial centre were being subjected to inhuman treatment and poor feeding.
The minister described the incident as a serious breach of the standards of care and dignity to which inmates are entitled worldwide.
He directed a comprehensive and urgent investigation into the inhuman treatment meted out to the inmates, adding that those responsible for such acts would be held accountable.
Mr Tunji-Ojo warned that any lapses in the quality of food, sanitation, and welfare of inmates henceforth, would not be tolerated.
He said that the service must ensure that inmates were treated with the dignity and respect they deserve, adding that he would not condone any form of maltreatment or neglect of individuals in custody.
He promised that the findings of the investigation would be made public, and necessary disciplinary actions taken.
(NAN)
