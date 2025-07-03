The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) resolved 1,554 complaints in the first quarter of 2025.
NERC disclosed this in its 2025 First Quarter Report, published on its website in Abuja on Thursday.
The report said that during the period, DisCos successfully resolved 1,554 out of the 4,169 complaints filed at the NERC- Customer Complaint Unit (CCU) and this translated to a resolution rate of 37.27 per cent.
“The number of complaints received across all Disco-CCUs was 254,404, which represents a 7.72 per cent decrease compared to the 275,681 received in the fourth quarter of 2024.
“The commission notes the poor resolution rate 37.27 per cent complaints lodged at the NERC-CCU in 2025/Q1 and is taking steps to improve the speediness of complaint resolution by DisCos,’’ it said.
According to the report, customers of Ikeja and Eko DisCos lodged 1,928 and 871 complaints, accounting for 46.25 per cent and 20.89 per cent respectively of the total complaints lodged at NERC-CCU.
“Conversely, Kano DisCo had the lowest number of complaints, which was eight, representing 0.19 per cent, ‘’ it said.
The report said that, as in previous quarters, metering, billing and service interruption were the prevalent issues of customer complaints during the quarter
It stated that pursuant to the provisions of its Customer Protection Regulations 2023 (CPR 2023), the commission set up forum offices across the country to review unresolved disputes from the DisCos’ Complaint Handling Units (DisCos-CCU).
“The total number of active appeals across the Forum Offices in 2025/Q1 was 1,722, made up of 1,178 new appeals in 2025/Q1 and 544 pending appeals from 2024/Q4.’’
The report added that during the period, the forum panels held 58 sittings and resolved 1,276 of the appeals filed at forum offices nationwide resulting to 74.10 per cent resolution rate.
“The resolution rate was 6.48 Percentage Points (PP) higher than the 67.62 per cent achieved in 2024/Q4.
“This represents a 7.82pp increase compared to the 29.45 per cent resolution rate recorded in 2024/Q4,” it said.
