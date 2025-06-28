The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, has been elected as chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council.
Mr Adeniyi’s appointment marks a milestone for Nigeria, as he becomes the first Nigerian to head the 73-year-old organisation with 186 member countries, presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement.
Mr Adeniyi was elected the chairperson of WCO on Saturday at the institution’s headquarters in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.
“I am deeply grateful for my election as Chairperson of the Council. I want to acknowledge the exceptional work of my predecessor, whose guidance and stability provided strong leadership for the Council,” Mr Adeniyi said in a statement posted on WCO website. “Specifically, I hope to build on the progress made so far in the development of the Strategic Plan for 2025-2028 and I look forward to working with the Secretariat and the Vice-Chairs towards its diligent implementation and WCO modernisation.”
President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr Adeniyi and applauded his two-year tenure as head of NCS. The president acknowledged that revenue collection has increased under his leadership.
Mr Tinubu said the customs under Mr Adeniyi has consistently surpassed budgetary targets, improved relations with various stakeholders, modernised operations and digitalised processes for effectiveness
“I congratulate the Customs boss for bringing pride and validation to our country and the economic reforms,” Mr Tinubu said in the statement by Mr Onanuga. “I urge the new Chairperson of the WCO to live up to the expectation of the WCO Council and even surpass it.”
READ ALSO: Court sentences woman to 12 years’ imprisonment for human trafficking
He also thanked the Secretary-General and WCO leaders for unanimously electing Mr Adeniyi and assured that his government will support his leadership of the Council.
As chairperson, Mr Adeniyi will provide strategic leadership to the WCO Policy Commission, steering the global customs agenda and facilitating high-level discussions on trade facilitation, revenue optimisation, security, cross-border cooperation, and digital transformation.
He takes over from Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, and will officially begin steering the global institution on 1 July 2025.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999