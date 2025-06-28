Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and ovarian cysts are two common conditions affecting women’s reproductive health, but they are often misunderstood and perceived as the same.

Both conditions affect the ovaries and can impact fertility, but they are fundamentally different in causes, symptoms, and treatment approaches.

According to Nigerian medical doctor and health educator, Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, understanding the difference between the two conditions is essential to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Mr Egemba explained what PCOS and ovarian cysts are, how they differ, and why self-diagnosis can be dangerous.

Understanding PCOS

PCOS is a hormonal condition that affects women of reproductive age. It usually starts during adolescence, but symptoms may fluctuate over time, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

One of its major characteristics is an imbalance in hormones, especially an increase in androgens, which are often referred to as “male hormones.” Women naturally produce small amounts of these hormones, but in those with PCOS, the levels can be abnormally high.

This hormonal imbalance can lead to symptoms such as irregular periods, difficulty releasing eggs (ovulation), acne, excessive hair growth on the face or body, and weight gain, particularly around the belly.

According to WHO, PCOS affects an estimated six to 13 per cent of women of reproductive age, and up to 70 per cent of cases are undiagnosed.

Mr Egemba noted in his video that many women discover they have PCOS when they begin to experience fertility issues.

He also explained that the condition is linked to insulin resistance, where the body’s ability to use insulin effectively is impaired. This can further increase androgen levels and make symptoms worse.

While the exact cause of PCOS remains unknown, factors such as family history, being overweight, and chronic low-grade inflammation are believed to play a role.

PCOS cannot be cured, but its symptoms can be managed through lifestyle changes, medication, and hormonal therapy.

What about ovarian cysts?

Ovarian cysts, on the other hand, are fluid-filled sacs that can develop in or on the ovaries. Unlike PCOS, ovarian cysts are not a hormonal disorder. Most ovarian cysts are functional, meaning they form as part of the menstrual cycle and usually go away on their own without treatment.

Mr Egemba explained that cysts can sometimes contain other materials like skin, hair, or mucus, depending on their type.

Some cysts, such as dermoid cysts, cystadenomas, and endometriomas, are more complex and may require medical attention.

Symptoms can include pelvic pain, bloating, a feeling of fullness, and in some cases, pain during sex, and larger cysts or those that cause ovarian torsion or rupture may require emergency surgical treatment.

Mr Egemba clarified that having ovarian cysts does not automatically mean a woman has PCOS, and vice versa. However, a woman can have both conditions at the same time.

Diagnosis is key

According to Mr Egemba, one of the major problems is that many women rely on self-diagnosis or take herbal teas and over-the-counter treatments based on internet advice.

For PCOS, diagnosis involves blood tests to measure hormone levels, an ultrasound scan to look at the ovaries, and a careful assessment of symptoms such as menstrual irregularity, acne, and weight changes.

For ovarian cysts, doctors usually recommend a pelvic ultrasound to determine the presence, size, and type of cyst. Depending on what is found, further tests or treatment might be required.

Women are encouraged to see a healthcare provider if they notice red flags such as missed or irregular periods, persistent pelvic pain, difficulty getting pregnant, or unexplained bloating.

These symptoms can indicate either PCOS, ovarian cysts, or other conditions that need professional attention.

“Don’t suffer in silence,” Mr Egemba advised. “Talk to a doctor, ask questions, and understand your body. The earlier you get help, the better your chances of avoiding serious complications.”

