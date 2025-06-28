Nigeria’s First Ladies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand collaboration on cancer treatment, research, and advocacy.

The agreement, signed in Lagos on Friday, formalises a partnership between the First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC), the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), and Roche, a biotech company.

The MoU signed is one of the key outcomes of a two-day meeting, which also marked a leadership transition within FLAC, as Chioma Uzodimma, wife of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, was elected chairperson of the coalition.

Mrs Uzodimma succeeds Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, former First Lady of Kebbi State, who had led FLAC for the past four years.

FLAC is a coalition of current and former governors’ wives working to improve cancer awareness, access to screening and treatment, and push for policies that ensure quality care across Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Shinkafi-Bagudu noted that the MoU is designed to make FLAC’s work more sustainable and evidence-based.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The idea behind signing an MOU with the team from NICRAT is to ensure that the work that FLAC does is sustainable and continues to be evidence-based and supports the progress of cancer control and eases the burden for patients in Nigeria,” she said.

FLAC’s progress, MoU

The meeting also commemorated June as National Cancer Survivors Month, and will feature a closed-door session where 10 cancer survivors and two support organisations will be recognised for their courage and work.

In her remarks, the coalition’s founding chair and former First Lady of Niger State, Amina Bello, said the MOU builds on years of advocacy and outreach, noting that FLAC has reached over 625,000 women with information on how to prevent and detect cancer early.

Mrs Bello further reflected on the achievement of the coalition since its inception about 10 years ago.

“One of the most important things that we have learnt is that there is a lot we can do when we work together, especially with collaboration. We have worked the past 10 years with many partners, especially Roche, and the kind of work that we have done has been very significant in impacting a lot of women’s lives,” she said.

She said the coalition started by advocating and helping cancer patients with breast cancer navigate the space.

“We gradually included cervical cancer, and now we have included childhood cancer as well as prostate cancer,” she added.

Mrs Bello noted that while most MOUs run for two years, FLAC is committed to assessing outcomes and remaining accountable to the public.

“We also call upon you, members of the gentlemen of the press, to hold us accountable for what we have promised,” she said.

Speaking on the partnership, NICRAT Director-General, Usman Aliyu, said the collaboration would strengthen the national response to cancer.

Mr Aliyu emphasised continued collaboration in responding to the cancer crisis.

“The fight against cancer is not a solo effort. Even in hospitals, treatment is team-based. This agreement helps us coordinate efforts from the federal level down to the states where FLAC operates,” he said.

Nigeria’s cancer burden, recent gains

According to the 2022 Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) report, Nigeria faces significant cancer challenges, with 127,763 new cases and 79,542 deaths reported in that year.

The most prevalent cancers include breast cancer, particularly among women, and prostate cancer in men.

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, recently reiterated that Nigeria is committed to eliminating cervical cancer by 2030, noting that in 2024, it launched a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, thereby protecting over 12 million girls in just nine months.

The General Manager of Roche Nigeria, Ladi Hameed, in his comments, said government efforts are improving, and the role of FLAC has been crucial in raising both public and political awareness.

Mr Hameed said there are now diagnostic centres and centres of excellence in different parts of the country.

“If you look at the situation of cancer today in Nigeria, in one of the earlier comments we had made, in our estimation, the government has put a lot of effort behind cancer care. There’s a lot of capability and capacity building that the Federal Ministry of Health has done,” he said.

“Diagnostic centres are coming up, Centres of Excellence for cancer care are coming in. A couple of years ago, we didn’t have NICRAT. It was through an act of government that NICRAT became an institution.

“We also have the Cancer Health Fund. We also have the National Health Insurance Authority putting new products behind cancer care. So there are lots of new initiatives that the government is bringing on board to support cancer care.”

Mrs Bagudu also acknowledged Mrs Tinubu’s support and partnership, and “under the Renewed Hope Agenda, we continue to push forward with cancer control in Nigeria.”

Leadership transition

As the chairperson, Mrs Uzodimma will be supported by Lami Fintiri, First Lady of Adamawa State, who was elected Vice Chair.

“I’m honoured to be elected as the Chair of FLAC. Looking forward to future partnerships, more cancer awareness and advocacy and working together with my colleagues and sisters on cancer-related policies nationwide,” she said.

Former Ogun State First Lady, Olufunso Amosun, described Uzodimma as “diligent, intelligent, and a strong performer,” adding that her leadership would bring the energy of a new generation to FLAC’s advocacy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

