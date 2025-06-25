Senators were divided on Wednesday regarding the appointment of a non-indigene as chairperson of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The debate began during plenary after Opeyemi Bamidele, Chairperson of the Senate ad hoc committee on the emergency rule, presented a report on the screening of nominees appointed by President Bola Tinubu to serve as public officials in Rivers State, including the nominee for chairman of the RSIEC.

In the report, Mr Bamidele, also the senate leader, named Michael Odey, a native of Cross River State, as the nominee for chairman of the electoral commission.

The Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, also hails from Cross River State.

Mr Odey was nominated alongside six others – Lezaasi Torbira, Arthur Nwafor, Godfrey Mbudiogha, Joyce Akaniwor, Olive Bruce, and Chidi Halliday, all appointed to serve as members of the electoral body.

Mr Bamidele told the Senate that the committee thoroughly screened all nominees and found them qualified for their respective positions.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He, therefore, urged his colleagues to support their confirmation in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Objection over nominee’s origin

However, the debate took a contentious turn when Abdul Ningi, the Bauchi Central Senatorial District senator, objected to Mr Odey’s nomination.

Mr Ningi, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), argued that appointing someone who is not an indigene of Rivers State to head its electoral commission undermines transparency and local representation.

Supporting the objection, Borno South Senator Ali Ndume stated there should be inclusiveness and public trust in such an appointment.

While he acknowledged that the nomination might not be unconstitutional, Mr Ndume insisted that political prudence required the appointment of an indigene for the position.

“Yes, it may not be constitutional, but we must carry the people along. There are qualified individuals within Rivers State, and appointing from outside sends the wrong signal,” he said.

Defence of nomination

Responding to the objections, the Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, defended the legality of the appointment, arguing that the constitution does not bar non-indigenes from holding such positions.

Mr Bamidele also rejoined the debate, stressing that the committee acted strictly in line with constitutional guidelines.

The senate leader noted that of the seven nominees, six were indigenes of Rivers State, and that appointing a neutral figure as chairman was strategic.

“This is not a matter for grandstanding or politicking. The constitution is clear; eligibility and qualification are the key criteria. The nominee has met both, even if he is not from Rivers State.

“Out of the seven nominees, six are from Rivers. This appointment ensures neutrality and transparency in a highly sensitive political environment,” the senate leader said.

Senate rules

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, intervened in the debate, aligning with the argument that there was no constitutional barrier to appointing non-indigenes to such roles.

Mr Jibrin, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, maintained that competence and qualification should guide appointments.

After listening to arguments from both sides, the deputy senate president put the matter to a voice vote, and the majority of senators voted in support of the confirmation.

Mr Jibrin then ruled in favour of the confirmation, approving Mr Odey as chairman of the RSIEC, alongside the six other members.

Past arguement

This is not the first time an argument has ensued on the appointment of Mr Odey as chairman of the electoral commission.

On 18 June, during the screening, the senate ad hoc committee overseeing the emergency administration raised concerns about the nomination of Mr Odey. The committee members questioned his nomination.

Since the announcement of Mr Odey’s nomination, criticism has not abated, particularly from political actors in Rivers State who argue that such a sensitive post should be reserved for a qualified indigene to ensure local ownership and accountability.

Others, however, back the president’s decision, arguing that competence and impartiality should take precedence over origin, especially in a politically tense environment like Rivers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

