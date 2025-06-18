Nigerian military jets have reportedly bombed a new camp of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Baikee Forest in the Sambisa axis of the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The operation, according to PR Nigeria, severely injured scores of insurgents, including their notorious leader, Abu Moussab al-Barnawi.

The precision airstrike on June 13 was part of Operation KALACHEN WUTA, which is conducted by the North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, against ISWAP fighters converging in the Izge–Pridang–Baikee forested corridor. The terrorists were reportedly fortifying a new camp to attack civilian settlements, including Izge town.

The publication said the operation was supervised by the Theatre Commander, Abdulsalam Abubakar, a major-general, and executed by the Air Component Commander, Air Commodore UU Idris.

Successive aerial waves reportedly delivered direct hits on terrorist gatherings, effectively decimating their logistical supply lines and eliminating several high-profile ISWAP commanders.

The report said a subsequent Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) confirmed severe casualties and equipment losses for the terrorists. Most notably, Mr al-Barnawi, the leader of ISWAP, sustained serious injuries to his face and upper limbs, adding that his current condition and capacity to command the group were uncertain.

Despite the repeated efforts of the Nigerian military to curtail terrorism in Borno State and other parts of the North-east and North-west of the country, bandits and terrorists continue to find ways to carry out their nefarious activities.

