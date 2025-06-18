The Niger State Government has flagged off the first round of the 2025 Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Week (MNCHW), in conjunction with the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs),

The event was part of the state government’s broader agenda to enhance primary healthcare delivery.

At a ceremony held at the Senator Idris Kuta Memorial Primary Healthcare Centre in Old Airport, Minna, the state’s Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, restated the administration’s resolve to tackle the health challenges facing women and children.

He said the initiative aligns with the “New Niger Agenda,” which prioritises reducing childhood morbidity and mortality through improved nutrition and immunisation coverage.

“Nutrition and immunisation are the pillars of any functional public health system,” Mr Garba said, emphasising that the efforts are in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said the Governor Mohammed Bago’s administration has prioritised health and nutrition, recognising that a healthy population is essential for achieving meaningful and sustainable development.

He described malnutrition, especially among children and women, as a persistent threat that demands urgent and sustained attention.

The deputy governor also highlighted key reforms in the health sector, including creating separate ministries for primary healthcare and secondary and tertiary healthcare, an unprecedented move aimed at improving health governance and service delivery at all levels.

Mr Garba said the government had renovated and upgraded primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in all the 274 wards in the state, as part of a broader effort to improve access to quality healthcare and nutrition services.

He called on healthcare workers, development partners, and community stakeholders to strengthen their support for primary healthcare interventions, particularly in immunisation and maternal-child health.

Also speaking at the event, Ahmed Dangana, the commissioner for primary healthcare, described MNCHW as a critical intervention held twice annually to bolster access to essential maternal and child health services.

Mr Dangana acknowledged Nigeria’s position among the top three countries with the highest maternal mortality rates globally, urging stakeholders to leverage the health week to provide comprehensive, life-saving services.

He outlined key services to be delivered during the week, including child deworming, screening and treatment of malnutrition, antenatal care, HIV intervention, routine and supplemental immunisation, and the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets. Birth registration and the issuance of certificates will also be provided.

All services, he said, will be rendered free of charge and in safe environments.

READ ALSO: Niger State Govt targets 2m under five children for immunisation

Highlighting recent achievements, the commissioner disclosed that the ministry had upgraded 100 PHCs to Level 2 status, recruited over 1,300 new healthcare personnel, signed multiple MoUs with development partners, and delivered emergency relief to flood victims in Mokwa.

The state targets reaching over two million children and more than 600,000 pregnant women in this round of MNCHW.

Representatives from key development agencies, including the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), UNICEF, and the World Health Organisation (WHO), commended the government’s commitment and pledged continued support toward eradicating vaccine-preventable diseases in Niger State.

