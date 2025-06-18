The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed the allegation suggesting that internal sabotage within the Nigerian military contributed to the tragic events in Yelwata, Benue.
The Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a brigadier-general, in a statement on Tuesday, said the claims were unfounded and not supported by credible evidence.
Mr Gusau said the Nigerian military had consistently denied any involvement in the massacre.
According to him, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, has publicly stated that the military was not responsible for the killings in Yelwata.
“Furthermore, the Nigerian Military has emphasised its commitment to protecting civilians and upholding the rule of law.
“There is no credible evidence to substantiate claims of internal sabotage within the military related to the Yelwata incident.
“Investigations by independent bodies, including human rights organisations, have not found any links between the military and the perpetrators of the massacre.
“The violence in Yelwata is part of a broader pattern of intercommunal clashes in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, primarily between farmers and herders.
“These conflicts are driven by longstanding disputes over land and grazing rights, ethnic tensions, and competition for resources,” he said.
Mr Gusau said that while the military had been deployed to maintain peace, the root causes of the violence lie in complex socio-economic and political factors.
He added that attributing the Yelwata massacre to internal sabotage within the Nigerian military was misleading and detracted from the real issues at play.
According to him, it is essential to focus on addressing the underlying causes of intercommunal violence and to support efforts aimed at fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and sustainable peace in the affected regions.
“The CDS has only called for a holistic approach and the need for the communities and the security agencies to work closely to address the issue.
“He also called on the communities not to hide criminals and also assured them the military and other security agencies are there to protect lives and properties of law-abiding citizens,” he added.
