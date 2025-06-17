The police in Rivers State have announced the arrest of three suspected cultists allegedly involved in the murder of a senior police officer in the state.
Bako Angbashim, a former divisional police officer (DPO) of Ahoada Division, was captured and beheaded by suspected cultists in September 2023, prompting a statewide manhunt for the perpetrators.
Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, disclosed on Tuesday in Port Harcourt that the arrests were based on credible intelligence on the suspects’ whereabouts.
“Following actionable intelligence, operatives from the Octopus Tactical Unit successfully apprehended one of the murder suspects, known simply as K1.
“K1 is identified as a member of the Iceland cult group, formerly led by the late 2Baba, which has been linked to the killing of the late DPO, Bako Angbashim,” she said.
Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, stated that during interrogation, K1 disclosed the identities of other accomplices, leading to the arrest of two additional suspects.
She explained that the officers subsequently tracked and arrested LoveGod Goodluck in Ikata Community, Ahoada East area, and Precious Olumini, who had previously escaped from custody.
She added that the operatives recovered a locally made single-barrel gun, two cartridges from Goodluck, an English-made pump-action rifle, and a locally made pistol from Olumini.
“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Iceland cult group, which has been responsible for a series of violent crimes in the Ahoada-East axis of the state,” Mrs Iringe-Koko added.
The spokesperson confirmed that the investigation was ongoing and assured the suspects would be charged in court upon conclusion.
She said that police were intensifying the manhunt for the other fleeing members of the syndicate, to recover additional weapons and ensure they were brought to justice.
According to Mrs Iringe-Koko, the arrests represent a significant breakthrough in the police’s ongoing efforts to combat cultism and violent crimes across the state.
READ ALSO: Police inspector shot dead by 10-year-old son
Cultism and related crimes, which have been on a steady increase in Nigeria, have become a national security threat in the world’s most populous black nation, with daily reports of cult-related killings in various cities.
“Once largely confined to university campuses, cult activities have now spilt into towns and cities, exacerbating an already fragile security landscape,” PREMIUM TIMES reported recently, on 8 June.
“These groups wield dangerous weapons, including firearms, and their activities often result in tragic consequences for victims and their families.”
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999