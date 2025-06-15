Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue on Sunday said a combined team of tactical and response squads has started arriving in the state to address the ongoing security challenges.

Mr Alia made the disclosure in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, and made available to journalists in Makurdi.

The governor said the special forces and additional security deployments were for vulnerable areas.

He strongly condemned the attacks and massacre of innocent citizens at Yelwata by suspected criminal herders.

“I acknowledge and share in your pains and grief caused by these attacks on the community by criminal elements suspected to be armed herdsmen.

“The state government is consistently engaging with federal security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders to strengthen security interventions and provide lasting solutions to these persistent attacks.

“We assure citizens that more tactical teams have started arriving in Benue from the federal government, and additional security deployments are being arranged for vulnerable areas.

“Response squad teams are also deployed and will be in Benue from Sunday; strategic community dialogues are ongoing to enhance active intelligence sharing.

“The state’s joint operations units are also being strengthened, and the government will not relent in its utmost commitment to defending the lives and properties of all residents,” he added.

Mr Alia further called on religious, traditional and political leaders across the state to sensitise and guide the youths under their influence against unlawful gatherings or confrontations that may spiral out of control.

The governor appealed to the public to make use of official communication channels to report any suspicious activities and to stay informed through credible sources.

He said that the state government remained committed to justice, peace, and security for all.

Mr Alia said that his deputy, Sam Ode, had visited the scene of the heinous act to identify with the people.

He assured the people that he would not rest until he ensured total peace in the state.

(NAN)

